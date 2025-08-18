SPX6900 Price Crashes 26% in 7 Days, Is This Alternative Token Taking Over?

SPX6900 has been the hardest hit by recent market headwinds – SPX6900 price prediction now grapples to save its uptrend.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 18, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

What began as a shakeout of weak hands has spiralled into an exodus, with bearish sentiment over the past week weighing heavily on SPX6900 price predictions.

The meme coin is down 26% as the biggest loser in the top 100, fuelled by hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI inflation data, which dented hopes for a September rate cut.

Still, analysts anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

🚨 LATEST: JPMorgan now expects the Fed to cut rates four times in 2025, starting as early as September and bringing the benchmark down to 3.25%–3.5%.



Wall Street is bracing for a full easing cycle – bullish fuel for risk assets and Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/Ahykvridtk — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) August 17, 2025

Have Traders Given Up On SPX?

Coinglass derivatives data shows speculative demand for SPX fading, with open interest plunging over 50% since the start of the month as derivatives traders move to the sidelines.

SPX6900 Open Interest Decline. Source: Coinglass.

Those still active in the market are largely betting on further downside, with a long/short ratio of 0.61 on Binance showing more than 62% of traders shorting the SPX6900 price.

Yet while short-term traders appear to be abandoning the meme coin, whales are buying-the-dip. On Sunday, SPX was the most bought Solana-based token among smart money.

🚨 $SPX (spx6900) is the most bought token by smart money in the last 24 hours according to Stalkchain pic.twitter.com/R0dGiDkLy6 — The Solana Post (@thesolanapost) August 17, 2025

SPX6900 Price Prediction: Has Low Can SPX Go?

While SPX has seen support from smart money, the breakdown of the ascending channel that guided its rise stands to see the correction go much lower.

SPX / USD 1-day chart, ascending channel breakdown. Source: TradingView, Binance.

Momentum indicators point to sellers in control. The MACD line continues to widen below the signal line, suggesting a mid-term downtrend has taken root.

The RSI sits at 40, with room to fall before reaching the oversold threshold at 30, typically a zone where seller exhaustion forms a bottom.

SPX6900 now tests a critical support at $1. A failure to hold this level could trigger a full breakdown, targeting $0.70 and a further 50% decline from current prices.

With the September FOMC meeting still a month away, potential rate cuts remain distant, leaving SPX without a near-term catalyst to halt the slide.

SPX6900 Sellers Could Be Eying An Early Alternative

Every bull run has a handful of tokens that explode because the community rallies behind them.

SPX6900 saw that momentum tip into full-blown cultism, leading the “mission coin” narrative that has delivered some of this cycle’s top performers.

Now, TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is shaping up to be its successor. As SPX holders take profit, T6900 is still early enough for new buyers to jump in before the real hype begins.

It offers no promises, no utility, because you are the utility. It offers nothing, and yet it is everything you are looking for. Blind devotion is often how billion-dollar meme coins begin.

TOKEN6900 (T6900) presale website.

TOKEN6900 is an escape from the misery of a late-internet capitalist dystopia to a fantasy inspired by 2000s nostalgia, fed by nothing but a desire to escape the ritual of the financially doomed: the 9-to-5.

The community is already growing fast, raising over $2.1 million within weeks of presale as its earliest disciples are rewarded by a 33% APY on staking.

You can assimilate with Token6900 on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Token6900 website.