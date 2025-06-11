SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Flips BONK to Enter Meme Coin Top 5 – Is TRUMP Next?
With a 40% gain on the week, SPX has entered the meme coin top 5, flipping BONK as its breakout continues to beat out bullish SPX6900 price forecasts.
While most of the placing meme coins have seen only modest bounces after the mid-April market bottom, SPX has nearly reclaimed its January highs in a steady March-born uptrend.
Its consistent gains, compared to the volatile paths of earlier frontrunners, show growing retail conviction and position SPX as a clear poster child of this crypto cycle.
Can SPX Flip TRUMP?
There is growing merit to the argument that SPX6900 could flip Official Trump with more grounded demand, driven purely by cultural momentum, independent of high-profile endorsements like TRUMP.
According to Chain Stalk, SPX6900 was the most bought token by smart money last week, while TRUMP didn’t rank in the conversation.
The rally coincided with ongoing whale accumulation. Nansen data shows that large holders now control 105.29 million SPX tokens, up from 104 million in mid-May.
This deep-pocketed positioning indicates growing conviction from seasoned investors, suggesting the current uptrend is supported by more than short-term speculation.
If this accumulation trend holds into June, SPX6900 could realistically overtake TRUMP—a move that would only require a 40% price gain to match its $2.1B market cap.
SPX6900 Price Analysis: Is a 40% Surge Possible?
The formation of a potential cup-and-handle pattern with the return to February highs could see another leg up in the SPX6900 price rally, but not before a breather.
The SPX6900 appears to be topping out as buying pressure begins to show its cracks, an early sign that profit-taking and panic selling could soon kick in as latecomers become exit liquidity.
What goes up must come down. With the RSI now stalling at 81 after a spike, well above the 70 threshold considered overbought, a correction is likely to unfold in the near term.
This comes as the token faces stubborn resistance at the cup’s $1.75 neckline. If bulls fail to push through, this could mark a local top, giving way to a descending channel.
In that case, price would likely see a 40% retracement to the 0.5 Fibonacci level, a zone often viewed as a prime accumulation range and springboard for further upside.
From there, SPX could mount another upward move on stronger footing after a shakeout of weak hands.
Given this pushes a full breakout, the pattern predicts a 300% move from current prices to $6.65, aligned with the 4.236 Fib extension.
Still, if bulls push through $1.75 cleanly, the correction scenario could be invalidated altogether—a healthy pullback remains the more natural next step in the current structure.
Traders Can Make the Most of Tokens Like SPX With This Tool
When it comes to meme coins, timing is everything. With tokens like SPX6900, two months can be the difference between a 2,500% or a 300% gain.
That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in. Its purpose-built Telegram trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.
While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.
It’s one thing to get in first, it’s another thing to know when to sell—Snorter Bot can help.
The project is off to a strong start—$SNORT has already raised almost $700,000 in its first two weeks of presale, likely driven by its high 466% APY on staking to reward early investors.
You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.
