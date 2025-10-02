BTC $120,356.28 2.15%
ETH $4,483.35 3.90%
SOL $233.31 6.19%
PEPE $0.000010 5.36%
SHIB $0.000012 2.57%
DOGE $0.26 5.94%
XRP $3.05 3.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Tops $5 Billion as Price Breaks $120K – ATH Next?

spot Bitcoin ETF
Spot Bitcoin ETF volume tops $5B as price breaks $120K with $676M institutional inflows targeting ATH.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Spot Bitcoin ETF trading volume surpassed $5 billion on October 1 as the cryptocurrency broke through $120,000, posting a 10% weekly gain from late September lows around $109,000.

Institutional investors drove the rally with $676 million in net inflows on October 1, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust recording $405 million and Fidelity acquiring 1,570 BTC valued at $179 million in a single day.

Bitcoin surpassed $120,500 today with trading volume exceeding $50 billion across all markets.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Tops $5 Billion as Price Breaks $120K – ATH Next?
Source: TradingView

BlackRock’s IBIT now holds 773,000 Bitcoin, worth approximately $93 billion, reinforcing its position as the largest institutional custodian, with 3.88% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated $58.44 billion in net inflows since the January 2024 launch, with total net assets reaching $155.89 billion, representing 6.66% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Tops $5 Billion as Price Breaks $120K – ATH Next?
Source: SosoValue

Vanguard Reverses Course as BlackRock Files Premium Income ETF

Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager with $11 trillion in funds, is reconsidering its stance on crypto ETFs after removing a key blog post that dismissed Bitcoin as having “no inherent economic value.”

The company is reportedly evaluating whether to allow its 50 million customers worldwide to access Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs through its platform.

The potential reversal comes under the new CEO, Salim Ramji, who previously worked at BlackRock and has spoken about the promise of cryptocurrency.

Vanguard finds itself in an awkward position as the largest owner of Strategy stock, primarily through funds tracking the Nasdaq 100, despite adopting a skeptical tone about Bitcoin.

A Vanguard spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company “continuously evaluates our brokerage offer, investor preferences, and the evolving regulatory environment,” although they declined to confirm whether crypto ETFs are imminent.

Even if just 1% of Vanguard’s 50 million customers decided to invest in Bitcoin ETFs, that would represent 500,000 new investors entering the market.

BlackRock Expands Product Suite With Premium Income Strategy

Additionally, BlackRock filed an application for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, designed as a covered-call strategy that offers a yield on Bitcoin holdings.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the firm registered the name iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF as a “33 Act spot product,” positioning it as a sequel to its $87 billion IBIT.

The $12.5 trillion asset manager’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are generating more than $260 million in annual revenue, with $218 million from Bitcoin products and $42 million from Ethereum.

Including smaller crypto holdings, BlackRock’s total digital asset custody now exceeds $101 billion.

BlackRock’s Ethereum fund recorded $512 million in net capital inflows last week, according to Farside Investors.

The firm disclosed $14.1 billion in digital asset inflows in its second-quarter earnings report, making the category one of its fastest-growing product lines despite representing only 1% of total assets under management.

Technical Analysis Points to $128K Target With Consolidation Risk

Bitcoin’s weekly chart displays systematic consolidation zones followed by impulsive advances throughout 2023-2025, with current positioning at $120,953 placing the crypto at the upper boundary of what analysts label “Price Discovery Uptrend 3.”

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Tops $5 Billion as Price Breaks $120K – ATH Next?
Source: X/@rektcapital

Each consolidation phase has lasted several weeks to months before resolving with breakouts.

The pattern reveals consistent behavior where Bitcoin establishes base-building periods within horizontal ranges before breaking higher into new price discovery phases.

However, diminishing percentage gains between each uptrend phase suggest potentially slowing momentum, with moves from $70,000 to $120,000 representing approximately 71% gains compared to 75% gains in the previous phase.

The simplified price structure shows even a key break-and-retest pattern around the $110,000 level.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Tops $5 Billion as Price Breaks $120K – ATH Next?
Source: X/Coinvo

Bitcoin appears to have broken above resistance, pulled back to retest this level as support, and is now positioned for potential continuation higher.

Technical evidence supports a potential advancement toward $128,000-$135,000.

However, the extended nature of the move suggests that this would likely occur with increased volatility and deeper pullbacks.

The key support level for maintaining a bullish structure appears at $110,000-$112,000, where previous resistance is expected to provide support.

Failure to hold this zone could trigger retracement toward $103,000-$105,000 channel support, while sustained breaks above $128,000 would open the path toward $135,000-$140,000 before testing upper channel resistance near $173,000.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$120,356
2.15 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,346,909,638,836
11.36
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
BBVA Becomes First Major Spanish Bank to Launch 24/7 Bitcoin Trading
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-02 16:38:28
Bitcoin News
From Bitcoin to DeFi 2.0, the Trends Driving Crypto’s Future: WisdomTree Analyst
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-10-02 15:14:24
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors