Last updated: October 28, 2025

S&P Global Ratings has given Michael Saylor’s Strategy a “B-” credit rating, a level considered junk or speculative grade.

The firm, formerly known as MicroStrategy, earned the rating due to its heavy Bitcoin exposure, limited business diversification and weak dollar liquidity. S&P said the outlook for the company remains stable.

The rating makes Strategy the first Bitcoin treasury company to receive a formal credit grade from a major agency. Strategy, which has rebranded from a software firm into a Bitcoin holding company, uses proceeds from equity and debt issuance to purchase and hold the cryptocurrency as part of its treasury strategy.

Heavy Bitcoin Holdings Leave Strategy Vulnerable to Price Swings and Policy Shifts

S&P indicated that Strategy’s concentration in Bitcoin is both its defining strength and its greatest vulnerability. The company’s balance sheet is almost entirely exposed to the digital asset, leaving it highly sensitive to market volatility and potential regulatory changes.

S&P Global Ratings has assigned Strategy Inc a 'B-' Issuer Credit Rating (Outlook Stable) — the first-ever rating of a Bitcoin Treasury Company by a major credit rating agency. https://t.co/WLMkFqkkCb — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 27, 2025

The rating agency also noted a structural mismatch, since Strategy’s debt and preferred stock obligations are denominated in US dollars, while most of its assets are held in Bitcoin.

As of June 2025, the company held roughly $70b worth of Bitcoin, while total convertible debt stood at about $8b, maturing from 2028 onward. S&P said Strategy’s ability to manage its debt maturities through capital market access is a key factor behind the stable outlook.

Analysts Cite Structurally Thin Cushion as Bitcoin Assets Dominate Company Valuation

Still, analysts flagged that the company’s adjusted capital position remains “significantly negative.” Since S&P deducts Bitcoin assets from equity when calculating adjusted capital, Strategy’s heavy crypto exposure results in a structurally weak capital base.

The company’s risk-adjusted capital ratio was deeply negative in mid-2025, driven by the volatility and non-yielding nature of its holdings.

Strategy’s core software business, which provides enterprise analytics tools, remains marginally profitable and contributes little to operating cash flow. For the first half of 2025, the company reported a negative $37m in cash flow from operations, while its pre-tax earnings of $8.1b were almost entirely due to Bitcoin price gains.

S&P Says $80B Market Cap Reflects Investor Appetite Despite Concentrated Bitcoin Risk

S&P also cited cybersecurity as a material risk. Strategy holds Bitcoin through multiple institutional custodians, but insurance coverage represents only a small fraction of its total holdings. The agency said any loss of private keys or custodial failure could significantly impair the company’s liquidity position.

Despite those weaknesses, S&P credited Strategy with disciplined debt management and strong access to capital markets. The company has consistently refinanced its obligations through convertible debt and equity issuance, avoiding near-term maturities. Its market capitalization stands at roughly $80b, reflecting investor appetite for exposure to Bitcoin through traditional securities.

Stable Outlook Hinges on Access to Capital Markets and Dollar Liquidity Improvements

S&P said the company’s liquidity profile is strained by preferred equity dividends totaling more than $640m annually, although these payments are small relative to its total Bitcoin holdings.

The company can defer those dividends, but doing so would carry governance consequences, including granting preferred shareholders board representation.

Looking ahead, S&P said an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months but could occur if Strategy improves its dollar liquidity and reduces reliance on convertible debt. A downgrade, however, could follow if the company loses market access or faces severe Bitcoin price declines.