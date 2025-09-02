BTC $110,304.78 0.65%
ETH $4,406.72 -1.58%
SOL $203.54 0.01%
PEPE $0.0000097 -0.74%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.23%
DOGE $0.21 -1.64%
XRP $2.80 -0.09%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

South Korea to Share Crypto Transactions Data Globally – Report

crypto transactions South Korea
South Korea Ministry of Economy and Finance has officially signed an agreement for CARF implementation at the OECD.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
South Korea crypto transaction

The South Korean government has initiated a practical approach where information on domestic and foreign crypto transactions will be logged and shared with the National Tax Service.

Per a local report on Tuesday, the initiative will share crypto transactions by non-residents on local exchanges such as Upbit and Bithumb, with countries worldwide. Additionally, the transaction history of domestic investors on overseas exchanges will be shared with the tax department.

South Korea Officially Joins OECD’s Crypto Reporting Framework

In November 2023, South Korea joined a group of 48 nations to implement the international reporting framework on digital assets.

Dubbed the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), the structure would facilitate the automatic exchange of tax information on transactions involving crypto in a standardized manner.

The Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance has officially signed an agreement for CARF implementation at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Tuesday report said.

“The purpose is to establish detailed regulations for implementing the Virtual Asset Information Exchange Agreement,” a Ministry official said.

Ministry to Issue Administrative Notice This Month

The Ministry is planning to issue an administrative notice this month, detailing the regulations implementation for the CARF.

Tax authorities, including the UK, Germany, and Japan, are pursuing the framework to prevent offshore tax evasion as well as increase tax transparency through crypto.

With the system, investors can expect a big clampdown on anonymous trading.

Besides, Upbit and Bithumb may face heavy compliance headwinds short term and possible volume dips as privacy-driven users rotate out. This is because, domestic crypto operators are required to report personal information and transaction information of residents of partner countries, effective next year.

Further, each country will upload this information to the OECD system to track the overseas crypto transaction history.

The information sharing system will start in 2027, however, transaction records will begin next year, the report added.

“Virtual asset information sharing is governed by international agreements,” a Ministry official said, adding that “It is a separate matter from taxation.”

Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,013,920,444,513
-1.79
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Eric Trump to Attend Japanese Metaplanet Meeting – Here’s What to Expect
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-01 04:10:55
Press Releases
Siton Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Application, XRP Powers BTC Mining Machines
2025-08-31 11:45:00
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors