South Asia Leads Global Crypto Adoption Surge as US Dominates by Volume — TRM Labs

The US crypto market exceeded $1 trillion in volume, driven by regulatory clarity from the GENIUS Act.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 22, 2025

Global crypto adoption surged in 2025, with South Asia emerging as the fastest-growing region and the United States maintaining its dominance in overall transaction volume, according to the 2025 Crypto Adoption and Stablecoin Usage Report published Tuesday by TRM Labs.

Key Takeaways: South Asia led global crypto growth in 2025, with India and Pakistan recording an 80% surge in adoption.

The US crypto market exceeded $1 trillion in volume, driven by regulatory clarity from the GENIUS Act.

Stablecoins fueled much of the growth, hitting $4 trillion in transactions as retail adoption jumped 125% year-over-year.

The report found that countries including India and Pakistan saw an 80% increase in crypto adoption between January and July 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier, reaching around $300 billion in transaction volume.

India retained its top spot for the third consecutive year, followed by the U.S., Pakistan, the Philippines, and Brazil.

US Crypto Market Tops $1 Trillion as Regulations Boost Institutional Confidence

Meanwhile, the US recorded strong growth in trading and transaction activity, with total volume rising 50% in the first seven months of 2025 to exceed $1 trillion.

TRM attributed this momentum to favorable regulatory moves, including the GENIUS Act and the White House’s 180-Day Digital Assets Report, both of which have helped provide greater clarity for institutional players.

A major driver of adoption, the report said, was the rapid rise of stablecoins, which now account for about 30% of all crypto transactions.

By August 2025, stablecoin transaction volumes hit a record $4 trillion, up 83% year-over-year.

According to TRM, Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) dominated the market, representing roughly 93% of total stablecoin capitalization.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!



The Federal Reserve just announced that crypto is here to enhance the financial system! 💥🔥$RLUSD 🤝 #XRP pic.twitter.com/7OXBlWwNmr — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) October 21, 2025

Retail adoption also surged, with the number of smaller, individual transactions climbing 125% between January and September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

TRM said this reflects crypto’s growing utility for payments, remittances, and value preservation during periods of macroeconomic instability.

“In some jurisdictions, adoption has accelerated in response to regulatory clarity and institutional access; in others, it has expanded despite formal restrictions or outright bans,” the report said.

“These contrasting dynamics point to a consistent trajectory: crypto is moving further into the financial mainstream. A key trend underscoring this shift is the rise of stablecoins.”

Asian Family Offices Pour $100M Into Crypto

As reported, wealthy Asian families and their investment arms are rapidly increasing their exposure to crypto, driven by strong market returns, favorable regulation, and the perception that digital assets are now a core part of diversified portfolios.

Jason Huang, founder of Singapore-based NextGen Digital Venture, said his firm raised more than $100 million in just a few months for its new long-short crypto equity vehicle, the Next Generation Fund II.

“Our investors — mainly family offices and internet or fintech entrepreneurs — recognize the growing role of digital assets in diversified portfolios,” Huang said. His first fund, wound down last year, had returned 375% in under two years.

The growing allocation is also being noted by major banks. UBS said some overseas Chinese family offices plan to increase crypto exposure to around 5% of their holdings.