Solo Miner Strikes Gold With $347,455 Bitcoin Block Reward

The miner ran their own solo mining pool on an Umbrel server, showcasing Bitcoin’s decentralized ethos.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Last updated: 
Solo Miner Strikes Gold With $347,455 Bitcoin Block Reward

A solo Bitcoin miner has defied the odds to earn a $347,455 block reward, becoming the latest to win what many in the community call the “Bitcoin mining lottery.”

Key Takeaways:

  • A solo Bitcoin miner earned $347,455 after independently confirming block 920,440 through the Public Pool mining pool.
  • The miner ran their own solo mining pool on an Umbrel server, showcasing Bitcoin’s decentralized ethos.
  • The win highlights the growing movement toward small-scale, open-source mining.

According to Bitcoin node infrastructure firm Umbrel, the miner struck lucky through the Public Pool mining pool, successfully confirming block 920,440 at 7:32 pm UTC on Thursday, data from Mempool.space shows.

The miner received 3.125 BTC in block rewards plus an additional 0.016 BTC in transaction fees.

Solo Miner Wins Block Using Own Pool in Rare Display of Bitcoin Self-Sovereignty

What makes the feat remarkable is that the miner did it entirely alone, running a solo mining pool instead of joining collective hash pools, where thousands of miners combine computing power.

“No middlemen. No third-parties. Just pure self-sovereignty in action,” Umbrel said.

The account Bitcoin Bazaar on X added: “A solo block has been mined by a solominer, mining on his own mining pool, hosted on an Umbrel Server. Total sovereignty. We need more of this.”

Solo mining has long been viewed as an increasingly rare event, given Bitcoin’s massive global hash rate dominated by industrial-scale operations.

However, such wins highlight how even small, independent miners can still make an impact, a reminder of Bitcoin’s decentralized roots.

The trend coincides with renewed interest in pocket-sized Bitcoin miners, like those from Bitaxes, which sell for as little as $155.

While these devices contribute only a fraction of total hash power, advocates say they promote decentralization and transparency, offering an alternative to the closed-source ASIC miners used by major corporations.

As the Bitcoin network continues to grow, solo mining remains a symbol of individual sovereignty, where one lucky miner can still compete with the giants and walk away with a life-changing reward.

US Lawmaker Calls for National Security Probe Into China-Linked Bitcoin Mining Firms

In September, Congressman Zachary Nunn asked the US Treasury to launch a national security review of Chinese firms Bitmain and Cango, citing concerns over their expanding presence in the US crypto mining sector.

In a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Nunn pointed to opaque ownership structures, potential state ties, and risks to national infrastructure as grounds for a Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) investigation.

Bitmain, which dominates over 80% of the global Bitcoin mining hardware market, and Nasdaq-listed Cango have both denied any merger plans.

Still, Nunn raised alarms over their growth strategies in the US, complex financing arrangements, and possible involvement in US energy infrastructure.

His concerns follow a $300 million equipment deal between Bitmain’s US arm and a Trump-linked mining firm.

Both companies have stated they comply with US laws and have no ties to foreign governments.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

