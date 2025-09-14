Solana Price Prediction: The Data Point Investors Are Watching After SOL’s 21.6% Weekly Gain

Solana (SOL) has been one of the standout performers in crypto markets this week, posting a 21.6% gain and climbing above $245. The surge comes amid renewed institutional activity, record DeFi engagement, and technical momentum that has traders eyeing whether the rally can extend toward the $260–$270 range.

DeFi Growth and Whale Activity Lift Solana

Much of Solana’s rally is driven by a sharp rise in on-chain activity. The network’s Total Value Locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols has surpassed $12 billion, its highest level on record. This growth underscores Solana’s increasing role in decentralized lending, trading, and staking platforms.

At the same time, large investors have been quietly building positions.

Whales are accumulating. Multicoin moved over $680M in SOL on-chain, and institutional involvement is strong. This is good for long-term Solana adoption.

TVL over $12B in DeFi protocols

Multicoin moved $680M in SOL on-chain

Whale accumulation is bullish

Institutional Buys and Macro Tailwinds

Solana’s rally also gained fuel from Galaxy Digital’s $1.16 billion purchase of SOL, most of which was transferred to Coinbase. The move reinforced confidence in the token’s liquidity and institutional backing.

Galaxy Digital is helping Forward Industries acquire $1.65B worth of $SOL.



In the past 12 hours, Galaxy Digital has withdrawn 1,452,392 $SOL ($326M) from exchanges.



According to an announcement, Forward Industries recently completed a $1.65B private placement to fund the… pic.twitter.com/cdLFmYcSHq — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 11, 2025

Macro conditions are also playing a role. Traders expect the Federal Reserve to deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut, which could provide further support for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Combined with Solana’s strong fundamentals, the environment is setting the stage for potential follow-through into year-end.

Solana (SOL/USD) Technical Outlook: Bulls Eye $260 Next

Technically, Solana price prediction continues to strengthen. Trading at $247.82 with a market cap above $134 billion, the token is pressing against the $250 resistance zone, historically a difficult barrier.

On the 4-hour chart, SOL remains inside an ascending channel, printing higher lows while respecting its trendline support. The 50-EMA at $222 and the 200-EMA at $192 both slope upward, confirming underlying strength.

Solana Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 77 shows overbought conditions, but history suggests sustained rallies can hold elevated levels. Recent candlestick patterns resemble a three white soldiers formation, a bullish continuation signal.

If Solana clears $250 with conviction, targets extend to $260 and $270. A pullback to $244 or $235 would be a healthy retest, $222 EMA is the structural floor.

For traders, long above $244 with a stop $227. For long-term holders, this rally might not be short-lived and could be building up to $300 if institutional flows continue.

