Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: The Data Point Investors Are Watching After SOL’s 21.6% Weekly Gain

Altcoins Cryptocurrency
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1756817392-solana-price-prediction

Solana (SOL) has been one of the standout performers in crypto markets this week, posting a 21.6% gain and climbing above $245. The surge comes amid renewed institutional activity, record DeFi engagement, and technical momentum that has traders eyeing whether the rally can extend toward the $260–$270 range.

DeFi Growth and Whale Activity Lift Solana

Much of Solana’s rally is driven by a sharp rise in on-chain activity. The network’s Total Value Locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols has surpassed $12 billion, its highest level on record. This growth underscores Solana’s increasing role in decentralized lending, trading, and staking platforms.

At the same time, large investors have been quietly building positions.

Whales are accumulating. Multicoin moved over $680M in SOL on-chain, and institutional involvement is strong. This is good for long-term Solana adoption.

  • TVL over $12B in DeFi protocols
  • Multicoin moved $680M in SOL on-chain
  • Whale accumulation is bullish

Institutional Buys and Macro Tailwinds

Solana’s rally also gained fuel from Galaxy Digital’s $1.16 billion purchase of SOL, most of which was transferred to Coinbase. The move reinforced confidence in the token’s liquidity and institutional backing.

Macro conditions are also playing a role. Traders expect the Federal Reserve to deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut, which could provide further support for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Combined with Solana’s strong fundamentals, the environment is setting the stage for potential follow-through into year-end.

Solana (SOL/USD) Technical Outlook: Bulls Eye $260 Next

Technically, Solana price prediction continues to strengthen. Trading at $247.82 with a market cap above $134 billion, the token is pressing against the $250 resistance zone, historically a difficult barrier.

On the 4-hour chart, SOL remains inside an ascending channel, printing higher lows while respecting its trendline support. The 50-EMA at $222 and the 200-EMA at $192 both slope upward, confirming underlying strength.

Solana Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 77 shows overbought conditions, but history suggests sustained rallies can hold elevated levels. Recent candlestick patterns resemble a three white soldiers formation, a bullish continuation signal.

If Solana clears $250 with conviction, targets extend to $260 and $270. A pullback to $244 or $235 would be a healthy retest, $222 EMA is the structural floor.

For traders, long above $244 with a stop $227. For long-term holders, this rally might not be short-lived and could be building up to $300 if institutional flows continue.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $15.6 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012915—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
