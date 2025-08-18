Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Reach $200 This Week As 100K TPS Becomes Reality?

The Solana mainnet has recorded 100,000 Transactions per Second (TPS) – Solana price prediction now eyes $200 equipped for fresh TradFi Demand.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana throughput briefly spiked into six figures over the weekend, fueling bullish Solana price predictions as the first “major blockchain” to cross the milestone.

Helius co-founder Mert Mumtaz highlighted a Solana block late Sunday that processed 43,016 successful transactions against 50 failed ones, claiming the total TPS reached 107,540.

Solana just did 107,540 TPS on mainnet



yes, you read that correctly



over 100k TPS, on mainnet



good luck bears pic.twitter.com/nGF9Q1b86c — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) August 17, 2025

Most transactions were lightweight program calls designed to stress-test network capacity, rather than typical payments or complex application use.

Still, Mumtaz argued that even if the benchmark consisted of program calls, Solana could theoretically handle 80,000–100,000 TPS for more complex operations.

This better equips the network to meet the throughput requirements of institution-driven demand, particularly as it emerges as the go-to network for tokenized equities with xStocks.

Solana Price Prediction: Can the Milestone Drive Return to $200

While the milestone could solidify Solana’s role in this institution-driven cycle, its full impact likely hinges on the CLARITY Act resolving regulatory ambiguity, keeping institutions at bay.

In the near term, though, the development could serve as the warning catalyst Solana needs to retest the upper boundary of the ascending channel forming since mid-April.

SOL / USDT 1-day chart, ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.

The $207 level remains the key breakout threshold, now coming into focus with support holding at the $175 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level, a common bottom marker in shallow reversals.

Momentum indicators are holding firm. The RSI has yet to slip below the neutral line, suggesting buyers still control the move.

However, the MACD line teeters on a potential death cross, en route to fall below the signal line, an early warning of a new downtrend.

That said, such a breakdown looks unlikely in the next week. With the September U.S. interest rate cut decision still 30 days away, a macro catalyst for fresh demand hasn’t yet arrived

A fall to the $166 0.5 Fibonacci level, a more common reversal zone that also aligns with the triangle’s lower trendline, appears a more credible near-term target.

Looking ahead, a flip of $207 into support would open a clean path for Solana to reclaim its $300 all-time high, with little historical resistance overhead.

If fully realized, the breakout could propel Solana to $500, a potential 183% gain from current prices, though this remains a long-term target as the bull market matures.

