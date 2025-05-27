Hackers Leak Solana Co-Founder’s Private Data via Rapper Migos’ Instagram
Hackers compromised rapper Migos’ Instagram account to leak sensitive personal information belonging to Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, including what appear to be passport and KYC documents, in an extortion attempt demanding 40 bitcoin.
Raj had warned a week ago that hackers had been trying to take control of his Google, social media, and Apple account. Instagram took down the post from Migos’ account nearly an hour after hackers posted Raj and his family’s sensitive data.
“You Should’ve Paid the 40 BTC”
The hackers posted Soalan co-founder’s passport and ID pictures with the caption, “you should have paid the 40 BTC,” implying they tried to extort him for not doxing him but Raj refused to pay.
ZachXBT posted on X that Raj’s personal accounts were likely social engineered, and the attackers attempted to extort him for funds using the obtained personal information. After he reportedly refused to pay, they began trolling and leaked the data by compromising Migos’ Instagram account.
The hackers publicly posted Raj and his wife’s driver’s license, passport, phone number, with photos appearing to come from KYC submissions.
Coinbase Discloses Massive Data Breach
In another incident, Coinbase disclosed last week that a months-long data breach resulted in the theft of personal and financial information from at least 69,461 customers, less than 1% of Coinbase’s monthly transacting users. The US-based crypto company’s filing said the breach dates back to December 26, 2024, and continued until earlier this month. Coinbase is also facing a class action lawsuit after its stock prices dipped because of the data breach disclosure. Plaintiffs claim that Coinbase failed to disclose the breach on time leading to stock prices dip.
