BTC $108,009.40 -2.69%
ETH $3,877.55 -2.71%
SOL $184.60 -5.07%
PEPE $0.0000068 -4.78%
SHIB $0.0000099 -3.35%
DOGE $0.18 -4.51%
XRP $2.31 -4.20%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews News

Snorter Bot Token Presale Ends in 4 Days – Last Chance to Buy 2025’s Top Telegram Trading Bot

best crypto 2025 Crypto ICO Snorter
Last updated: 

The final notes of the Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) presale are blasting like a guitar solo at full volume, and this thing’s closing out with fireworks.

Built on Solana, powered by raw degen instinct, Snorter has turned its presale into a full-on feeding frenzy, racking up $4.8 million in funding as investors scramble to grab a seat before it lights up the exchanges.

Now it’s entering launch mode, riding a turbocharged tailwind, green candle blazing in hand, ready to shred through the charts with the kind of gains only a true meme-coin hunter can sniff out.

Because the truth is, nothing else in this space moves like Snorter. Solana speed. Multichain reach. The lowest fees in the market. The competition’s stuck lagging in Ethereum traffic while this aardvark’s already halfway to Valhalla.

Early buyers still have one last chance to lock in $0.1081 per token, the lowest price before SNORT shows up on exchanges and possibly melts a few faces along the way.

The Real Reason Why Snorter Bot’s Detection Capabilities Are on Everyone’s Radar

Snorter Bot has the crypto market’s attention for good reason – it’s claiming ground that the incumbent bots can’t touch.

It’s built on Solana, which means speed and efficiency straight out of the box, leaving the Ethereum-based bots choking on gas fumes. Banana Gun and Maestro may call themselves multichain, but under the hood, they’re still tethered to Ethereum’s slow blocks and high fees.

Then there’s Trojan, Snorter’s closest rival in raw Solana performance. Both share lightning-fast execution, but Snorter takes it up a notch by being multichain-ready from the start, expanding not just to Ethereum but also to Binance, Base, and Polygon.

Once traders fire up Snorter Bot on Telegram, they’re unleashing a full-blown token radar, armed to scan Solana’s transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools in real time.

The system flags new mints and liquidity injections, runs them through automated contract and liquidity filters, and scrubs out honeypots, rugs, and shallow pools before anything ever hits the feed.

So what users get are the real contenders – the meme coins with genuine breakout potential, spotted before the herd even knows they exist. It’s like having insider reflexes in a world where milliseconds decide who wins the next 100x.

Is SNORT Ready for Liftoff?

There’s been plenty of chatter putting Snorter Bot Token in the same conversation as Banana Gun, and it’s easy to see why. Both are Telegram-based trading bots with tokens, both have explosive potential, and both tapped into their markets before full-scale launch.

For context, Banana Gun started with about $1.2 million raised in its private round before ballooning to a $276 million market cap, marking a 230x run from its early valuation. Snorter, meanwhile, has already blown past that early benchmark, raising nearly $4.8 million, which is almost four times more capital pre-launch.

At its current presale price of $0.1081, Snorter’s fully diluted valuation (FDV) sits around $54 million. If the market values it the way it did Banana Gun at its peak, SNORT could hit roughly $0.55, a 5x jump just to reach that same territory.

Source: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/banana-gun

But it’s worth underscoring Snorter’s advantage: its Solana-native design, multichain expansion, and 0.85% fee model, unlocked simply by holding SNORT, give it a built-in price catalyst that Banana Gun never enjoyed. Beyond that, if it rides the bot plus meme coin revival and captures meaningful adoption, $1 becomes a very real scenario, and you’re looking at an 8-10x upside.

That’s why everyone’s talking. Influencers like Satoshi Sean, Crypto Tech Gaming, and Crypto June have all put Snorter on their radar. And even top outlets like InsideBitcoins and Cryptonews are projecting even more massive pumps, anywhere between 30x to 100x returns once SNORT lists.

Bottom line? Snorter’s got more capital, more speed, more upside juice – and now, more attention.

So if you’re holding SNORT before it launches, odds are you’re holding the ticket to the next big moonshot.

Only Days Left to Secure SNORT Before It Lists Across Exchanges

If you’re still on the sidelines, it’s time to move as the clock’s ticking fast and the final days of the Snorter Bot Token presale will be gone in the blink of an eye.

Head to the Snorter Bot Token site and purchase SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card before the window closes.

Newly purchased tokens can be staked immediately through the project’s native protocol, offering a dynamic APY of up to 107%.

For the smoothest experience, Best Wallet is the go-to option. It’s one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets, showing presale balances directly in-app, enabling instant claiming once tokens go live, and granting exclusive access to new launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-16 13:57:08
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-16 14:48:39
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,865,528,352,203
-11.29
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-16 13:57:08
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-16 14:48:39
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
BNB Price Prediction: Coinbase Set to List Binance’s Token – Could This Be BNB’s Most Bullish Moment Yet? 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-16 22:40:00
Crypto Regulation News
France’s Lise Wins DLT Greenlight, Targeting 2026 Stock Exchange IPOs On-chain
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-16 22:30:41
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors