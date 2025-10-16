Snorter Bot Token Presale Ends in 4 Days – Last Chance to Buy 2025’s Top Telegram Trading Bot

The final notes of the Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) presale are blasting like a guitar solo at full volume, and this thing’s closing out with fireworks.

Built on Solana, powered by raw degen instinct, Snorter has turned its presale into a full-on feeding frenzy, racking up $4.8 million in funding as investors scramble to grab a seat before it lights up the exchanges.

Now it’s entering launch mode, riding a turbocharged tailwind, green candle blazing in hand, ready to shred through the charts with the kind of gains only a true meme-coin hunter can sniff out.

Because the truth is, nothing else in this space moves like Snorter. Solana speed. Multichain reach. The lowest fees in the market. The competition’s stuck lagging in Ethereum traffic while this aardvark’s already halfway to Valhalla.

Early buyers still have one last chance to lock in $0.1081 per token, the lowest price before SNORT shows up on exchanges and possibly melts a few faces along the way.

The Real Reason Why Snorter Bot’s Detection Capabilities Are on Everyone’s Radar

Snorter Bot has the crypto market’s attention for good reason – it’s claiming ground that the incumbent bots can’t touch.

It’s built on Solana, which means speed and efficiency straight out of the box, leaving the Ethereum-based bots choking on gas fumes. Banana Gun and Maestro may call themselves multichain, but under the hood, they’re still tethered to Ethereum’s slow blocks and high fees.

Then there’s Trojan, Snorter’s closest rival in raw Solana performance. Both share lightning-fast execution, but Snorter takes it up a notch by being multichain-ready from the start, expanding not just to Ethereum but also to Binance, Base, and Polygon.

Once traders fire up Snorter Bot on Telegram, they’re unleashing a full-blown token radar, armed to scan Solana’s transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools in real time.

The system flags new mints and liquidity injections, runs them through automated contract and liquidity filters, and scrubs out honeypots, rugs, and shallow pools before anything ever hits the feed.

So what users get are the real contenders – the meme coins with genuine breakout potential, spotted before the herd even knows they exist. It’s like having insider reflexes in a world where milliseconds decide who wins the next 100x.

Is SNORT Ready for Liftoff?

There’s been plenty of chatter putting Snorter Bot Token in the same conversation as Banana Gun, and it’s easy to see why. Both are Telegram-based trading bots with tokens, both have explosive potential, and both tapped into their markets before full-scale launch.

For context, Banana Gun started with about $1.2 million raised in its private round before ballooning to a $276 million market cap, marking a 230x run from its early valuation. Snorter, meanwhile, has already blown past that early benchmark, raising nearly $4.8 million, which is almost four times more capital pre-launch.

At its current presale price of $0.1081, Snorter’s fully diluted valuation (FDV) sits around $54 million. If the market values it the way it did Banana Gun at its peak, SNORT could hit roughly $0.55, a 5x jump just to reach that same territory.

But it’s worth underscoring Snorter’s advantage: its Solana-native design, multichain expansion, and 0.85% fee model, unlocked simply by holding SNORT, give it a built-in price catalyst that Banana Gun never enjoyed. Beyond that, if it rides the bot plus meme coin revival and captures meaningful adoption, $1 becomes a very real scenario, and you’re looking at an 8-10x upside.

That’s why everyone’s talking. Influencers like Satoshi Sean, Crypto Tech Gaming, and Crypto June have all put Snorter on their radar. And even top outlets like InsideBitcoins and Cryptonews are projecting even more massive pumps, anywhere between 30x to 100x returns once SNORT lists.

Bottom line? Snorter’s got more capital, more speed, more upside juice – and now, more attention.

So if you’re holding SNORT before it launches, odds are you’re holding the ticket to the next big moonshot.

