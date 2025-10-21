Presale Ends: Only 6 Days Left to Buy Snorter Bot Token at List Price After $5.3M Raise

Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) officially wrapped up its presale on Monday, but the team has opened an extra week-long window for buyers to secure SNORT at its exact list price.

This short extension gives early participants one final opportunity to position themselves before trading begins on major exchanges, where heavier demand could quickly push prices higher.

With the claim date locked for October 27 at 2 p.m. UTC, holders now have six days left to join this pre-listing phase.

Post-TGE, Snorter Bot’s roadmap shifts toward a multi-chain expansion beyond Solana, enabling its trading engine to scan and capture breakout meme coins across other ecosystems.

At $0.1083 per token, this marks what could be the last chance to grab SNORT before it goes live.

Why Early Investors Are Stocking Up on SNORT at Presale

Anyone who’s been following the Snorter Bot Token presale knows it’s shooting for the top of the Telegram trading bot race, competing head-on with Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan.

Where Snorter sets itself apart, though, is in its technical foundation and speed. Built on Solana, it inherits the chain’s hallmark low fees and rapid transaction processing. And instead of using standard public RPC endpoints that often get congested during high-volume trading, Snorter operates through custom RPC connections, which are dedicated Solana nodes that prioritize its transaction flow.

That architecture not only makes Snorter incredibly fast at executing trades but also gives it an edge in meme coin breakout detection. The bot continuously scans Solana’s live transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools, identifying new mints, liquidity injections, and sudden on-chain shifts that typically signal early-stage meme coin launches.

Once those tokens are detected, traders can act instantly through Snorter’s Telegram interface, where they can place trades directly within the app.

Despite its simplicity, the system’s accuracy comes from a multi-layer filtering protocol, where every detection is automatically screened for contract safety, liquidity depth, and red flags. Honeypots, rug pulls, and shallow pools are filtered out in seconds, leaving only tokens that meet Snorter’s on-chain safety standards.

It’s this combination of speed, precision, and protection that has fueled Snorter’s explosive presale — raising over 4x more than Banana Gun — and why early access to the SNORT token could become one of the most valuable advantages in the trading bot space today.

Post-TGE: Snorter to Launch AI-Driven Auto-Trading on Telegram

Speed and precision mean little if a Telegram trading bot is confined to a single chain. With Binance-based meme coins recently stealing the spotlight, including one trader’s legendary 2,260x flip that turned a $3,500 币安人生 (Binance Life) trade into $7.9 million in just three days, cross-chain capability is now the new frontier.

That’s what’s coming next for Snorter Bot as post-TGE, the project will begin its multichain expansion, first integrating with Ethereum, then branching out to Binance, Base, and Polygon. This step gives Snorter access to the most active meme coin ecosystems and places it ahead of competitors like Trojan, which remains limited to Solana.

Feature-wise, Snorter is adding more tools directly within Telegram. One major update is the Portfolio Dashboard: by simply typing /portfolio, users receive a rich performance card displaying profit/loss, cost basis, and realized gains — all in real time, without leaving the app.

Later in its roadmap, Snorter will introduce AI-assisted trading algorithms, enabling automated trade execution directly through Telegram. This feature will work alongside the existing copy-trading system.

Additional DeFi partnerships are also planned to expand the SNORT token’s utility, which will include governance voting rights, allowing holders to participate in major protocol decisions and upcoming feature upgrades.

Even a Fraction of Market Share Could Send SNORT’s Valuation Soaring

The SNORT token sits at the core of a powerful trading system that could redefine how crypto traders operate.

Over the past week alone, leading bots like Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan collectively handled $392 million in trading volume. If Snorter delivers on its goal of being the faster, smarter alternative, even capturing a fraction of that flow could send its current fully diluted valuation of $54 million soaring several times higher.

That kind of potential, however, only belongs to those who move early. Snorter has opened one final six-day window to buy SNORT at its exact list price, offering a fair shot before it begins trading on major exchanges.

Given the project’s growing attention and its ambitious roadmap, this could mark the last chance to secure SNORT at what may prove to be its lowest-ever price.

Here’s the Final Opportunity to Get Ahead of Everyone Else

