BTC $110,912.32 1.73%
ETH $3,970.89 -0.50%
SOL $188.18 -0.35%
PEPE $0.0000071 0.12%
SHIB $0.000010 -0.12%
DOGE $0.19 0.73%
XRP $2.47 3.05%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews News

Snorter Bot Token Offers Last Chance to Buy Before Claim Date in 7 Days – 2,260x Flip Incoming?

best crypto 2025 Crypto ICO Snorter
Last updated: 

The final week to buy Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) has officially begun, as the project extends the opportunity to buy SNORT until October 27 at 2 p.m. UTC – the last chance for investors to secure tokens before the claim stage goes live.

With only seven days left, early investors are now aping in as the countdown winds down. More than $300,000 in buys hit over the weekend, pushing Snorter’s presale past $5.2 million as traders piled in before the curtain comes down.

Many are only now recognizing that Snorter Bot carries the DNA of a meme coin but the infrastructure of a full-scale trading platform – a Solana-based Telegram bot designed to outperform even the top names in the space.

When tokens in the Binance ecosystem – with far less utility – managed to flip 2,260x in just three days, traders can only imagine what a project with Snorter’s technology and reach might deliver.

SNORT’s price is locked at $0.1083 – the same as its upcoming listing price – and this could be your last shot to grab it before it leaves the launchpad.

Meme Coin Season Isn’t Dead – It Just Moved Chains

When people say meme coin season is over, they clearly haven’t heard about the trader behind 币安人生 (Binance Life) – the address that reportedly pulled off a 2,260x flip, one of the biggest wins in crypto this year.

Just a few weeks ago, Binance-based meme coins dominated headlines after former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ignited a surprise rally that sent several tokens skyrocketing.

Among them was 币安人生, where on-chain tracker Lookonchain revealed that one trader turned $3,500 into $7.9 million in just three days when the token quickly went on a tear.

The address 0xd0a20458D96A1aB3F1F43e7270185546aa760dBf aped in early, buying 19.8 million tokens while the market cap was still under $100,000.

And after selling 1.3 million, the trader still holds 18.5 million 币安人生, currently worth around $3.4 million, which is nothing short of a staggering haul that cements the legend.

And Binance Life wasn’t alone. Tokens like Paul (PAUL) and BNB SZN also erupted a few weeks ago, showing that the meme coin market still has gas left in the tank, especially as crypto enters the most bullish stretch of the year.

But this time, the next leg of the meme coin cycle might look different. A new breed of utility-backed meme projects is emerging, led by tokens like Snorter Bot Token, which pairs a meme identity with real, working technology.

Its aardvark mascot brings the fun – and a welcome break from the endless stream of Dogecoin copycats – but behind it lies a powerful Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to sniff out meme coins with breakout potential across Binance, Solana, and Ethereum.

So no, the meme coin cycle isn’t dead – it’s just changing chains, and Snorter Bot is here to catch every meme coin before it blows up. And in doing so, it may just become the next one to blow up.

Snorter Is the Bot That Could Flip the Entire Trading Game

The reason Snorter Bot is commanding so much attention, with its multi-million funding, comes down to what it brings to the Telegram trading bot arena.

It’s being built to go head-to-head with the biggest names in the Telegram bot game, such as Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan but with an edge that none of them can replicate.

Powered by Solana, Snorter delivers execution speeds that Ethereum-based bots like Banana Gun and Maestro can’t touch, even with multichain support. And against Trojan, Snorter’s advantage is its multichain reach, giving it the power to hunt meme coins like 币安人生 before it even reaches CZ’s radar.

Snorter’s system constantly scans Solana’s transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools in real time, detecting new token mints and liquidity injections the moment they transpire.

Each find is then filtered through a multi-layer contract and liquidity analyzer that screens for rugs, honeypots, and shallow pools, leaving only legitimate opportunities for traders to act on.

Beyond that, Snorter offers the lowest trading fees in the market – just 0.85%, unlocked simply by holding SNORT tokens. It also features copy trading, allowing users to automatically mirror top wallets in proportion to their holdings.

This is what traders are truly betting on: a Telegram bot with meme coin DNA and institutional-grade mechanics, where the SNORT token fuels both utility and upside.

Could SNORT Pull a 2,260x of Its Own?

The question on every early investor’s mind right now is if Snorter Bot Token can replicate the kind of 2,260x run that 币安人生 pulled off earlier this year.

The signs point to serious potential. For one, Snorter has already raised over $5.2 million, far surpassing Banana Gun’s $1.2 million private raise, giving it more capital to refine its product and scale faster post-launch.

It’s also gaining visibility. Popular crypto news outlets such as CoinCentral and The Cryptonomist have both featured SNORT among the best cryptos to buy now, while top influencers like Nazza Crypto, KIFS Crypto, and Borch Crypto have spotlighted the project, with Borch projecting a potential 100x breakout post-launch.

Beyond the hype, SNORT’s fundamentals make that kind of surge conceivable. The token powers real utility, unlocking trading fee discounts, staking rewards, and copy trading within the Snorter Bot ecosystem.

So is a 2,260x rise possible? Maybe. But one thing is certain: those who secure SNORT now are getting in at its lowest possible price before the launch window closes, and that’s how life-changing runs always start.

Only 1 More Week to Go to Seize the Moment

One week. That’s it. When the timer hits zero, the opportunity to buy at list price slam shut – the next moonshot will already be in motion.

Head straight to the Snorter Bot Token site and grab your allocation while it’s still open. You can purchase using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Newly bought tokens can be staked instantly through Snorter’s native protocol, which currently delivers up to 104% dynamic APY.

Snorter Bot recommends using Best Wallet, one of the best crypto wallets in the space. Presale balances appear directly in-app, claiming is seamless once SNORT goes live, and holders get early access to new project listings through Best Wallet’s “Upcoming Tokens” feature.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: 5x ETF Filing Could Supercharge Gains – Are We About to See $100 XRP?
2025-10-16 23:27:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 18:42:13
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,925,982,437,362
-5.37
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: 5x ETF Filing Could Supercharge Gains – Are We About to See $100 XRP?
2025-10-16 23:27:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 18:42:13
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
DeFiLlama’s Aster Relisting Raises Transparency Fears Amid ‘Black Box’ Data Concerns
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-20 18:25:50
Industry Talk
Best Crypto to Buy Today, October 20 – XRP, Solana, Dogecoin
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-20 18:22:46
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors