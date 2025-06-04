Singapore Court Rejects WazirX Restructuring as Parent Firm Quietly Moves to Panama

Singapore Court dismisses WazirX’s restructuring plan after parent company reveals new firm in Panama.

Author Jai Pratap Author Jai Pratap About Author Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 3, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The Singapore High Court has rejected the moratorium application filed by Zettai, the parent company of crypto exchange WazirX, which sought to restructure the firm and redistribute funds to users affected by last year’s $234 million hack. Zettai also revealed to the court that in March it had opened a new firm in Panama and rebranded as Zensui.

WazirX had secured a four-month conditional moratorium from the Singapore High Court in September 2024.

In a statement, WazirX revealed to users that they plan to appeal the decision of the Singapore High Court. WazirX posted on X, “Our primary focus remains to begin distributions as soon as possible. Towards this goal, we are currently evaluating all available legal options in consultation with our legal and advisory teams and will be appealing against the decision of the Singapore High Court.”

The Honourable Singapore High Court issued an order declining to approve our proposed restructuring plan. While this outcome was not what we anticipated, we respect the Court’s decision and remain fully committed to complying with all legal and regulatory processes.



Our primary… pic.twitter.com/jrXFFwnMBA — WazirX: India Ka Bitcoin Exchange (@WazirXIndia) June 4, 2025

Singapore High Court Highlights WazirX’s Lack of Transparency

According to Sonu Jain, one of the counsels in the case representing WazirX users, the court’s dismissal of the exchange’s moratorium application highlighted the lack of transparency from the exchange’s side. The exchange’s parent firm had not revealed to the court or to its users about its move to Panama and rebranding to Zensui.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore on 30 May issued a notice warning that all unlicensed exchanges operating in Singapore need to stop their services before 30 June. Given that Zettai, the parent company of WazirX, is no longer registered in Singapore or India, it may face complications in its restructuring scheme. To complicate matters further, there is an ownership conflict of WazirX between Zettai and Binance as well.

🚨 BREAKING: 🇵🇦WazirX moves company from Singapore to Panama, rebrands as Zensui to dodge Singapore regulations. 🇸🇬 [cc @TheWeb3CA] pic.twitter.com/E4vq54TITe — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) June 4, 2025

WazirX Now Open to Litigations in India

The crypto exchange had secured a four-month conditional moratorium from the Singapore High Court, which essentially protected the company from litigation in different regions. The moratorium ends on 6 June. Now that the court has rejected the exchange’s application, it opens the door for Indian WazirX users to file litigation in India to seek unhacked locked funds from the exchange. According to Sonu, WazirX users may have to wait years to get their funds back.