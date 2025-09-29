Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Supply Dries Up on Exchanges – Are Whales Silently Accumulating for a Surprise Pump?

SHIB exchange reserves have plunged to a new all-time low – Shiba Inu price predictions now eye a surge backed by smart money.

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com.



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 29, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Continued outflows from exchanges highlight a shift toward accumulation, reinforcing bullishness for Shiba Inu price predictions.

Market participants are showing conviction in their holdings of the meme coin, pulling tokens from exchanges despite a continued price decline.

According to CryptoQuant data, the SHIB supply on exchanges has dropped to just 84.5 trillion tokens, marking a record low.

Shiba Inu exchange reserves. Source: CryptoQuant.

When holders move to self-custody, it reflects an intention to HODL and accumulate, a potential testament to a longer-term bullish outlook beyond recent headwinds.

When tokens move off exchanges, it signals an intention to HODL and accumulate, often laying the groundwork for longer-term upside.

Smart money appears to be driving the trend. Nansen data shows the top 100 whale addresses have increased their SHIB holdings by 15% to 102.44 trillion tokens over the past year.

Top 100 Shiba Inu whale wallet holdings. Source: Nansen.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Are Whales Positioning For a Surge?

This smart money conviction may soon pay off, as a 4-month symmetrical triangle pattern affirms its lower support as a launchpad.

SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle nears apex. Source: TradingView.

With its retest, momentum indicators are starting to flip bullish. The RSI has reversed from near-oversold conditions at 35 to 40, hinting that buyers are stepping back in.

More so, the MACD histogram adds credit to the bounce as a new uptrend with staying power, now moving back towards the signal line in a potential golden cross setup.

The breakout threshold sits at $0.0000145, a stubborn resistance level that has capped upside since July.

A successful flip of this level into support would confirm the move, targeting $0.000025 for a 110% surge from current levels.

However, with continued U.S. interest rate easing expected into year-end and spot ETFs back in play under the SEC’s new listing standards, demand catalysts could push SHIB further.

If they deliver, the rally may extend toward $0.00005 for a 340% gain.

