BTC $114,373.05 3.03%
ETH $4,192.60 3.17%
SOL $212.54 2.33%
PEPE $0.0000093 -0.12%
SHIB $0.000011 0.22%
DOGE $0.23 0.23%
XRP $2.89 1.68%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Supply Dries Up on Exchanges – Are Whales Silently Accumulating for a Surprise Pump?

Price Prediction SHIB Whale
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SHIB exchange reserves have plunged to a new all-time low – Shiba Inu price predictions now eye a surge backed by smart money.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Supply Dries Up on Exchanges – Are Whales Silently Accumulating for a Surprise Pump?

Continued outflows from exchanges highlight a shift toward accumulation, reinforcing bullishness for Shiba Inu price predictions.

Market participants are showing conviction in their holdings of the meme coin, pulling tokens from exchanges despite a continued price decline.

According to CryptoQuant data, the SHIB supply on exchanges has dropped to just 84.5 trillion tokens, marking a record low.

Shiba Inu exchange reserves. Source: CryptoQuant.
Shiba Inu exchange reserves. Source: CryptoQuant.

When holders move to self-custody, it reflects an intention to HODL and accumulate, a potential testament to a longer-term bullish outlook beyond recent headwinds.

When tokens move off exchanges, it signals an intention to HODL and accumulate, often laying the groundwork for longer-term upside.

Smart money appears to be driving the trend. Nansen data shows the top 100 whale addresses have increased their SHIB holdings by 15% to 102.44 trillion tokens over the past year.

Top 100 Shiba Inu whale holdings. Source: Nansen.
Top 100 Shiba Inu whale wallet holdings. Source: Nansen.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Are Whales Positioning For a Surge?

This smart money conviction may soon pay off, as a 4-month symmetrical triangle pattern affirms its lower support as a launchpad.

SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle nears apex. Source: TradingView.
SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle nears apex. Source: TradingView.

With its retest, momentum indicators are starting to flip bullish. The RSI has reversed from near-oversold conditions at 35 to 40, hinting that buyers are stepping back in.

More so, the MACD histogram adds credit to the bounce as a new uptrend with staying power, now moving back towards the signal line in a potential golden cross setup.

The breakout threshold sits at $0.0000145, a stubborn resistance level that has capped upside since July.

A successful flip of this level into support would confirm the move, targeting $0.000025 for a 110% surge from current levels.

However, with continued U.S. interest rate easing expected into year-end and spot ETFs back in play under the SEC’s new listing standards, demand catalysts could push SHIB further.

If they deliver, the rally may extend toward $0.00005 for a 340% gain.

History Says This Cycle Could See the Next SHIB – the Market Has Chosen Already

If past cycles prove anything, it’s that Doge-branded tokens carry the strongest social momentum.

Shiba Inu carried the torch from Dogecoin in 2021, then Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and most recently Dowge. Every bull run eventually delivers its own parabolic Doge-themed runner.

Now, attention is shifting toward Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the likely next contender.

Maxi Doge presale website.
Maxi Doge presale website.

Maxi Doge embraces a no-utility ethos, wrapped in gym-culture satire and trader humor. It positions itself as more than just another Dogecoin imitator; it’s a lifestyle asset.

The hype is already translating into numbers. The $MAXI presale has raised over $2.6 million, with early backers currently enjoying a 129% APY on staking rewards.

You can join the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale now on the official website.

With exchange listings yet to boost the token’s exposure, current prices could soon become a prospective discount.

You can follow Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Shiba Inu
SHIB
$0.0000
0.22 %
Shiba Inu

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,097,210,572,019
0.21
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
Lord Miles Isn’t Dead: Polymarket Scandal Takes New Turn
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-09-29 19:52:33
Price Analysis
HYPE Price Prediction: Cathie Wood Compares Hyperliquid to ‘Early Solana’ – Can HYPE Surge 7X to Match SOL?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-29 19:38:21
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors