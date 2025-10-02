BTC $120,490.58 1.31%
ETH $4,473.18 2.56%
SOL $233.60 5.11%
PEPE $0.000010 4.30%
SHIB $0.000012 1.72%
DOGE $0.26 4.46%
XRP $3.04 3.06%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Flips Green on Uptober Day 1 – The Next Move Could Surprise Everyone 

Price Prediction SHIB Technical Analysis
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SHIB has made a strong “Uptober” debut as the sleeper pick – Shiba Inu price prediction set sights on new highs.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Flips Green on Uptober Day 1 – The Next Move Could Surprise Everyone 

SHIB is reinforcing anticipation for an “Uptober” rally with back-to-back gains – strengthening bullish Shiba Inu price predictions as momentum continues to build.

The meme coin has reclaimed a key 5-month breakout setup from near invalidation, rising over 7% since the start of the month and showing no signs of slowing down.

Derivatives traders are leaning into the move. Coinglass data shows open interest up 10% to $200 million, a level last seen during September’s rally.

Shiba Inu open interest surge. Source: CoinGlass.
Shiba Inu open interest surges. Source: CoinGlass.

Positioning is skewed bullish, with a long/short ratio of 1.17, suggesting 54% of traders are betting on further upside.

Still, it remains widely sidelined from major market narratives like TradFi. Its open interest lags behind rival PEPE’s $600 million, underscoring the underdog position SHIB carries into the quarter.

Shib Price Prediction: SHIB Could Be the Sleeper Pick

This early-month rebound affirms the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle forming since May, now nearing its apex as momentum indicators flip bullish.

SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle sets focus on breakout move. Source: TradingView.
SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle sets focus on breakout move. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has reclaimed the neutral line, signaling buyers are driving the move.

The MACD histogram shows a similar potential trend shift, closing in on a golden cross above the signal line that could mark the start of a lasting mid-term uptrend.

The key threshold for a Shiba Inu price breakout sits at $0.0000145, a stubborn resistance level that has capped upside since July.

A successful flip of this level into support would confirm the breakout, setting sights on $0.000025 for a potential 90% surge from current levels.

But if Shiba Inu manages to claim a bigger share of the market narrative, particularly through new SEC listing standards qualifying it for spot ETPs, demand could expand dramatically.

In that case, the rally could extend toward $0.00005, a milestone that would represent a 300% gain.

It Took SHIB 5 Months to Get Here – Here’s a More Strategic Play

Breakouts are rare for a large altcoin like Shiba Inu. And even still, a large move like a 4x hinges on catalysts that may or may not appear.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) lets holders build virtual mining rigs to earn meme coin rewards – making it the first mine-to-earn meme coin of its kind.

No expensive equipment, no technical setup needed. Mining is fully gamified, allowing anyone to get started with just a few clicks.

During the presale, users can buy nodes, stack digital rigs, and start generating rewards – even before the token officially launches.

Built-in deflation strengthens the model. Every $PEPENODE spent building your mining setup triggers a 70% burn, creating long-term scarcity to boost returns.

Momentum is picking up fast. The presale has already surged past $1.5 million, while early adopters still have access to a powerful 861% APY through staking.

The market is responding quickly. The presale has crossed $1.5 million, and early stakers can still secure a high 861% APY.

Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining.

With the next price increase just hours away, waiting will only make it more costly to get started.

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).

Buy PEPENODE Here.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,341,513,448,344
11.22
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-02 22:55:00
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts Huge Gains for XRP, Pi Coin, and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-02 22:30:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors