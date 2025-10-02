Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Flips Green on Uptober Day 1 – The Next Move Could Surprise Everyone

SHIB has made a strong “Uptober” debut as the sleeper pick – Shiba Inu price prediction set sights on new highs.

SHIB is reinforcing anticipation for an “Uptober” rally with back-to-back gains – strengthening bullish Shiba Inu price predictions as momentum continues to build.

The meme coin has reclaimed a key 5-month breakout setup from near invalidation, rising over 7% since the start of the month and showing no signs of slowing down.

Derivatives traders are leaning into the move. Coinglass data shows open interest up 10% to $200 million, a level last seen during September’s rally.

Shiba Inu open interest surges. Source: CoinGlass.

Positioning is skewed bullish, with a long/short ratio of 1.17, suggesting 54% of traders are betting on further upside.

Still, it remains widely sidelined from major market narratives like TradFi. Its open interest lags behind rival PEPE’s $600 million, underscoring the underdog position SHIB carries into the quarter.

Shib Price Prediction: SHIB Could Be the Sleeper Pick

This early-month rebound affirms the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle forming since May, now nearing its apex as momentum indicators flip bullish.

SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle sets focus on breakout move. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has reclaimed the neutral line, signaling buyers are driving the move.

The MACD histogram shows a similar potential trend shift, closing in on a golden cross above the signal line that could mark the start of a lasting mid-term uptrend.

The key threshold for a Shiba Inu price breakout sits at $0.0000145, a stubborn resistance level that has capped upside since July.

A successful flip of this level into support would confirm the breakout, setting sights on $0.000025 for a potential 90% surge from current levels.

But if Shiba Inu manages to claim a bigger share of the market narrative, particularly through new SEC listing standards qualifying it for spot ETPs, demand could expand dramatically.

In that case, the rally could extend toward $0.00005, a milestone that would represent a 300% gain.

It Took SHIB 5 Months to Get Here – Here’s a More Strategic Play

Breakouts are rare for a large altcoin like Shiba Inu. And even still, a large move like a 4x hinges on catalysts that may or may not appear.

