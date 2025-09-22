Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Filling Explosive Chart Pattern – Could $1,000 Turn into $7,000 Instantly?

SHIB is filling out an explosive chart setup – Shiba Inu price predictions now eyes 7x move with imminent breakout.

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 22, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

SHIB continues to respect a triangle pattern forming over the past 5 months, adding conviction to bullish Shiba Inu price predictions.

A 7% weekend fall has affirmed the lower support of a 5-month brewing breakout, further validating the meme coin’s bullish setup despite the sell-off.

The bigger picture favors the bulls. September inflation has cooled to 2.18%, strengthening the case for continued interest rate cuts.

With markets pricing in another 0.50% of easing before year-end, macro conditions provide a strong backbone for an explosive run, stimulating demand for risk assets like SHIB.

And with Shiba Inu now qualifying under the freshly approved SEC generic listing standards to fast-track spot crypto ETF approval, exposure in TradFi markets could boost demand.

Here's a list of all the coins that have futures on Coinbase = eligible for spot ETF-ization pic.twitter.com/8hIo95GebT — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Could a 7x Run Be in Play?

With its new week decline, Shiba Inu has affirmed the lower boundary of a 5-month symmetrical triangle pattern, strengthening the case for a breakout.

SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, 7x bull run setup. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators, however, warrant caution. The RSI sits at 40, well above the oversold 30 level that usually signals local bottoms, leaving room for more downside.

That said, a sharp spike on the MACD histogram credits the drop as a one-off liquidation event rather than the start of a deeper downtrend.

If a reversal unfolds, $0.0000145 is the key breakout threshold. Clearing it would unlock the triangle’s Shiba Inu price target of $0.000024, a 100% move higher.

This aligns with a broader falling wedge that has been forming since March 2024, pointing to a long-term breakout objective at $0.0001—a 640% gain from current levels.

Such a move is more likely as the bull market matures, with continued U.S. interest rate cuts and spot ETFs as catalysts for sustained demand.

