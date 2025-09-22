BTC $112,743.93 -2.26%
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Filling Explosive Chart Pattern – Could $1,000 Turn into $7,000 Instantly?

SHIB is filling out an explosive chart setup – Shiba Inu price predictions now eyes 7x move with imminent breakout. 
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Filling Explosive Chart Pattern – Could $1,000 Turn into $7,000 Instantly?

SHIB continues to respect a triangle pattern forming over the past 5 months, adding conviction to bullish Shiba Inu price predictions.

A 7% weekend fall has affirmed the lower support of a 5-month brewing breakout, further validating the meme coin’s bullish setup despite the sell-off.

The bigger picture favors the bulls. September inflation has cooled to 2.18%, strengthening the case for continued interest rate cuts.

With markets pricing in another 0.50% of easing before year-end, macro conditions provide a strong backbone for an explosive run, stimulating demand for risk assets like SHIB.

And with Shiba Inu now qualifying under the freshly approved SEC generic listing standards to fast-track spot crypto ETF approval, exposure in TradFi markets could boost demand.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Could a 7x Run Be in Play?

With its new week decline, Shiba Inu has affirmed the lower boundary of a 5-month symmetrical triangle pattern, strengthening the case for a breakout.

SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, 7x bull run setup. Source: TradingView.
SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, 7x bull run setup. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators, however, warrant caution. The RSI sits at 40, well above the oversold 30 level that usually signals local bottoms, leaving room for more downside.

That said, a sharp spike on the MACD histogram credits the drop as a one-off liquidation event rather than the start of a deeper downtrend.

If a reversal unfolds, $0.0000145 is the key breakout threshold. Clearing it would unlock the triangle’s Shiba Inu price target of $0.000024, a 100% move higher.

This aligns with a broader falling wedge that has been forming since March 2024, pointing to a long-term breakout objective at $0.0001—a 640% gain from current levels.

Such a move is more likely as the bull market matures, with continued U.S. interest rate cuts and spot ETFs as catalysts for sustained demand.

History Says This Cycle Could Deliver The Next Shiba Inu – the Market Has Already Spoken

With this bullish setup, Shiba Inu continues to demonstrate a trend: the strongest social momentum lies with Doge-branded tokens.

It carried the torch from Dogecoin in 2021, then Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and most recently Dowge. Every bull run eventually delivers its own parabolic Doge-themed runner.

Now, the market has set its sights on Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next in line.

Maxi Doge presale website.

Maxi Doge blends a no-utility ethos with gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy, positioning itself as more than just a meme coin—it’s a lifestyle asset.

The hype is already translating into numbers. The $MAXI presale has brought in nearly $2.5 million, with early buyers being offered a huge 137% APY in staking rewards.

You can join the Maxi Doge presale now on the official website to get $MAXI tokens at a discounted price.

You can follow Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
