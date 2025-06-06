Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Burn Collapses, Whales Flee – What Comes Next?
Declining ecosystem utility, diminished deflationary power, and whale dumps are dragging SHIB toward a potential breakdown, dimming the near-term Shiba Inu price outlook.
Shiba Inu activity is weak for a podium-tier meme coin. With a 24-hour trading volume 80% lower than runner-up Pepe, it appears sidelined from the “best crypto to buy” conversation.
While risk assets have broadly softened amid U.S. trade uncertainty and a cooling labor market, SHIB appears especially vulnerable—underscoring underlying weakness.
Whales Dump as Fundamentals Point Bearish
With weak on-chain activity, SHIB’s spot price continues to face mounting pressure as its deflationary mechanics deteriorate.
Shibburn data shows that the daily SHIB burn rate has dropped 24% to just 13.85 million tokens—worth only $178 at current prices, a tiny amount compared ot its $7 billion market cap.
Meanwhile, both investors and developers are opting out of the ecosystem. DeFiLlama reports total value locked on the Shibarium Layer-2 has plunged 33% year-to-date at just $2.27 million.
With this fundamental weakness, there is capitulation among Shiba Inu’s largest backers. Whales now hold 730 trillion SHIB tokens, down from 743.8 trillion in early February, according to Santiment data.
This kind of sustained long-term trend of whale dumping typically worsens sentiment among retail investors, reinforcing the downtrend.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: What Comes Next?
Shiba Inu finds itself at a key inflection point as it retests the lower support of the bear flag, a sign that the recovery since the mid-April market bottom could give way to a continuation.
While this formation is not always damning, momentum indicators lend to a breakdown. The RSI continues to trend deeper into bearish territory, a sign that sellers overwhelm buyers.
the MACD is on the verge of a death cross, with the MACD line nearing a fall below the signal line. On the 3-day timeframe, this often suggests a longer-term downtrend taking root.
The event of a breakout could open the doors to a steep 53% decline, projecting a $0.0000058 target in line with he 1.618 Fibonacci extension level as support.
Still, the $0.00001 region marks a historically strong support zone and could prove pivotal in determining whether the bear flag pattern plays out in full.
Late SHIB Holders Could Be Exit Liquidity – Here’s a Better Strategy
When it comes to large meme coins like SHIB, timing is everything. Those who entered late from the mid-April market bottom may be left holding the bag as exit liquidity if a breakdown unfolds.
A coin of its scale makes the chance of a 10–100x return is slim to none. Meanwhile, newer meme coins making the rounds like Moonpig are posting 7x gains in a single month.
