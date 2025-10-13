Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Bounces 55% From Recent Crash – $1 SHIB Coming Next?

Q4 is going to be insane for memecoins. This is not me saying it; investors’ price prediction has been pointing to it for months. We kicked off the quarter with one of the biggest crashes in a while, the same one that dragged Shiba Inu down to 0.000007738.

Now, the SHIB price has bounced back over 55% from that bottom to around 0.00001102, and this move explains why many are still bullish on its comeback. To see how far it can really go, it’s worth checking how investors are behaving across a few key metrics.

Whales Pull SHIB From Exchanges: Bullish Sign?

Source: Exchange Reserve – Cryptoquant

All through September, the chart mainly showed negative netflows, especially between September 22 and 26, when more than 600 billion SHIB got pulled off exchanges, a clear sign of heavy accumulation.

What’s really interesting is those big red spikes around October 11, when nearly 1 trillion SHIB left exchanges during the crash. That basically means a ton of investors bought the dip and moved their bags to cold storage for the long haul.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Bounces 55% – $1 SHIB Coming Next?

Source: SHIBUSD / TradingView

SHIB’s chart is shaping up with a clean descending wedge pattern after a long pullback. Price just bounced off a solid demand zone around 0.0000090–0.0000100, showing that buyers are stepping back in. The setup’s looking like a breakout could be coming, with SHIB pushing against the top trendline while forming higher lows.

If it breaks out cleanly, we could see a strong leg up toward the 0.000022–0.000032 range, which lines up with a potential 100%+ move. The RSI is climbing out of oversold levels, showing momentum is turning, and the MACD is starting to flatten, signaling bears are losing steam.

As long as SHIB stays above that demand zone, the chart leans bullish with a solid chance at a reversal rally ahead.

