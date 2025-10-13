BTC $115,844.10 0.22%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Bounces 55% From Recent Crash – $1 SHIB Coming Next?

Meme Coins SHIB Shiba inu
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Q4 is going to be insane for memecoins. This is not me saying it; investors’ price prediction has been pointing to it for months. We kicked off the quarter with one of the biggest crashes in a while, the same one that dragged Shiba Inu down to 0.000007738.

Now, the SHIB price has bounced back over 55% from that bottom to around 0.00001102, and this move explains why many are still bullish on its comeback. To see how far it can really go, it’s worth checking how investors are behaving across a few key metrics.

Whales Pull SHIB From Exchanges: Bullish Sign?

Source: Exchange Reserve – Cryptoquant

All through September, the chart mainly showed negative netflows, especially between September 22 and 26, when more than 600 billion SHIB got pulled off exchanges, a clear sign of heavy accumulation.

What’s really interesting is those big red spikes around October 11, when nearly 1 trillion SHIB left exchanges during the crash. That basically means a ton of investors bought the dip and moved their bags to cold storage for the long haul.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Bounces 55% – $1 SHIB Coming Next?

Source: SHIBUSD / TradingView

SHIB’s chart is shaping up with a clean descending wedge pattern after a long pullback. Price just bounced off a solid demand zone around 0.0000090–0.0000100, showing that buyers are stepping back in. The setup’s looking like a breakout could be coming, with SHIB pushing against the top trendline while forming higher lows.

If it breaks out cleanly, we could see a strong leg up toward the 0.000022–0.000032 range, which lines up with a potential 100%+ move. The RSI is climbing out of oversold levels, showing momentum is turning, and the MACD is starting to flatten, signaling bears are losing steam.

As long as SHIB stays above that demand zone, the chart leans bullish with a solid chance at a reversal rally ahead.

Maxi Doge: The SHIB Of This Cycle?

Shiba Inu’s making a strong comeback, but there’s a new meme coin catching everyone’s eye, Maxi Doge. The interest around it feels just like SHIB’s early days, when a small wave of hype turned into full-blown madness once the market flipped bullish.

SHIB might have bounced 55% from the lows, but Maxi Doge is already killing it in presale, pulling in over $3.59 million and offering a crazy 84% APY from staking even before launch.

Around 40% of the supply went straight to the public, too, no VC or insider bags waiting to dump, which makes it one of the cleanest meme launches out there.

With DOGE heating up again, BONK moving on Solana, and SHIB bouncing back, meme season looks ready to go wild. And if things play out like last time, Maxi Doge might just be the next SHIB-style rocket leading the pack this cycle.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
LINK Price Prediction: Chainlink Expands With 14 Integrations as Oracle System Helps Aave Earn $1.6M –  Rally to $30 Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-13 21:37:42
Altcoin News
Got Rekt on Meme Coins? BNB Chain Is Dropping a $45M Lifeline to 160k Traders
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-13 20:36:02
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
