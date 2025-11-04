Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Burn Rate Explodes Nearly 1,000% – Is a Major Rebound Closer Than It Looks?
Shiba, like most of the market, is down about 4% in the past 24 hours. The one bright spot is the burn rate, which jumped 957.9% in the same period, with over 11.3 million SHIB permanently removed from circulation, according to Shibburn.
Still, the drop caught many off guard. It was not exactly what traders expected, especially after T. Rowe Price filed for the first U.S. spot Shiba Inu ETF.
The real issue right now is liquidity. SHIB just hit a yearly low, and even with that, its daily trading volume is still holding around 100 million dollars with some bursts here and there. Not bad, but not enough to turn things around yet.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is a Major Rebound Closer Than It Looks?
The SHIB chart shows price trying to recover after a steep drop, and the setup looks pretty simple. The grey box marks a demand zone, basically where buyers have been stepping in before, and it is happening again now.
Momentum is still weak, though, with RSI sitting around 48. This shows it could still drift lower before a strong reversal comes.
The Possible short-term targets are at 0.0000931, 0.0000967, and 0.0001018. If SHIB can hold above that demand zone, it has some room to grind higher toward those levels.
However, with liquidity moving to BTC and ETH, and Shibarium activity slowing down. SHIB’s trend stays bearish unless buying volume returns.
Missed Shiba’s Early Days? Maxi Doge Might Be The Next One
While Shiba Inu struggles to hold its ground, another meme coin on the rise is stealing the spotlight, Maxi Doge.
Maxi Doge is quickly becoming the talk of the Ethereum network, positioning itself as the next big meme project with actual staying power. Unlike SHIB, which is stuck battling liquidity issues, Maxi Doge is still early, with its community growing fast and fresh capital flowing in.
The presale has already raised over 3.90 million dollars, and holders are earning around 78% APY through staking, meaning investors are being rewarded even before launch hype kicks in.
Built on Ethereum, Maxi Doge blends meme energy with real tokenomics. It offers deep liquidity, strong staking incentives, and a fair launch model that’s drawing both retail traders and early whales.
If you missed SHIB early on, this could be your second chance to catch the next meme coin breakout before it runs.Visit the Official Website Here
