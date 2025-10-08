BTC $123,278.89 1.04%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: After 18% Crash, SHIB Finds New Support – Best Time to Buy?

Price Prediction SHIB Technical Analysis
SHIB is retesting historical support amid a resurgence in network activity – Shiba Inu price prediction now flashes a buy-the-dip opportunity. 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: After 18% Crash, SHIB Finds New Support – Best Time to Buy?

On-chain metrics point to the early-month bounce as a potential reversal from September’s 18% decline, adding weight to bullish Shiba Inu price predictions.

The meme coin is seeing fresh capital inflows, with new addresses interacting on-chain spiking to their highest level in nearly two and a half months.

New SHIB wallet addresses. Source: Glassnode.
New SHIB wallet addresses. Source: Glassnode.

Long-term sentiment also appears resilient, with the HODL Cave indicator showing a median unrealized gain of 0.85x, far from the range where profit-taking is typical.

SHIB HODL cave indicator. Source: Glassnode.
SHIB HODL cave indicator. Source: Glassnode.

This reduced selling pressure can stabilize price fluctuations, giving SHIB a stronger foundation for gradual recovery, particularly as new and weaker hands enter the market.

Reduced sell pressure from smart money could stabilize price action, giving SHIB a stronger foundation for a recovery. Particularly as new and weaker hands enter the market.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Newfound Support Could Mark a Bottom

Pepe may be facing its last buy-the-dip opportunity before a breakout, as it nears the apex of a 6-month ascending triangle pattern.

The meme coin is currently retesting a historically significant demand zone around $0.000012, a consistent bottom marker and launchpad throughout its consolidation.

SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern retest. Source: TradingView.
SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern retest. Source: TradingView.

If affirmed as support, a lasting reversal could set sights on a breakout, opening the doors to a potential 90% run to $0.000024.

With continued U.S. interest rate easing into 2026 and growing potential for TradFi exposure through ETFs, the rally could extend 300% to $0.00005.

However, momentum indicators signal caution. The RSI has been rejected at the neutral line, suggesting sellers still outweigh buyers.

The MACD histogram also teeters on a potential death cross below the signal line, suggesting that the drawdown may be the start of a deeper correction.

A breakdown scenario is possible. Losing the $0.000012 support risks invalidating the pattern, with the next immediate support at $0.00001.

This Tool Is Built to Catch Pumps, Dodge Rug Pulls, and Front-Run the Crowd

With capital rotating deeper into meme coins, those who don’t use this opportunity strategically may find themselves sidelined from life-changing gains.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.

And it’s not just about entries, Snorter helps traders time their exit.

The right take-profit strategy can turn a good trade into a life-changing one, and Snorter delivers that edge.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Momentum is already surging. The $SNORT presale has topped $4.4 million, with early stakers still securing a 111% APY on staking.

Secure your Snorter ($SNORT) on the official website now.

With just 13 days of presale left, once it hits exchanges, open market exposure could accelerate demand and pricing.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Price Analysis
Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-08 23:40:00
Price Analysis
PEPE Price Prediction: Whales Add Millions as PEPE Outperforms the Entire Meme Coin Market
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-08 23:31:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
