Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 1,682% Burn Surge Ignites Bullish Frenzy – Can SHIB Flip Dogecoin?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is starting to heat up again as traders rotate into altcoins ahead of a potential shift in U.S. interest rates – sparking fresh bullish Shiba Inu price predictions.
The popular meme coin is already up over 6% this week, with deflationary tokenomics and macro tailwinds creating the perfect setup for more upside.
Markets now place 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut just 8 days away, and a base-case of 75 bsp before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like SHIB.
SHIB Burn Rate Reaches Surges 1,682%
Elevated activity across the Shibarium ecosystem has sent its burn mechanism into overdrive, with a 1,682% surge recorded during Monday trading.
According to Shibburn X post, nearly 1.25 million SHIB were removed from circulation over a 24-hour period, pushing the weekly tally to over 21 million.
The spike reflects more than just token scarcity. It underscores growing demand for SHIB and BONE, serving as utility tokens powering transactions and applications on Shibarium.
DefiLlama data reflects new ecosystem growth, with total value locked (TVL) increasing 3.8% over the past 3 weeks to reclaim 1.6 million.
This marks a turning point after months of decline, positioning Shiba Inu for a rally with rate cuts bolstering risk-on sentiment.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Can SHIB Challenge Dogecoin
Shiba Inu could soon close the gap on Dogecoin with the nearing retest of a symmetrical triangle that has bound SHIB in consolidation since its mid-May peak.
With its lower support affirmed as a launchpad and momentum indicators flipping bullish, attention now turns to upper resistance around $0.000014.
The RSI has found a strong footing above the neutral line at 55, indicating that buyers drive the current market move.
The MACD line has also formed a golden cross, surpassing the signal line with its widest lead since early August, suggesting potential for a longer-lasting uptrend.
A confirmed breakout would open the doors to reclaim the triangle’s high near $0.0000175, with a final target of $0.000025 for a potential 95% gain.
To truly challenge Dogecoin, however, SHIB would need to extend its rally by 365% to reach $0.000060.
That path remains uncertain. While Dogecoin is positioned for deeper TradFi integration via corporate treasuries and potential spot ETFs, Shiba Inu has yet to secure similar adoption.
In an institution-led market cycle, DOGE’s head start may allow it to defend its crown as the top meme coin. That said, SHIB has room to run as the bull market matures with continued ecosystem growth.
The Next Doge Runner Could Be Here, and You’re Early
Every bull run has a few tokens that explode in value because the community gets behind them, and no other coins see as much social momentum as those connected to the Doge brand.
We’ve seen it before: Dogecoin in 2021, followed by Shiba Inu, Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and most recently Dowge. Each major bull run delivers its own doge-themed runner.
This time around, speculators are eyeing Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next to go parabolic.
Maxi Doge embraces a no-utility ethos wrapped in gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy. It’s more than just another Dogecoin; it’s a lifestyle asset.
The community is already gaining serious traction. The $MAXI presale has already raised close to $2 million, with early buyers locking in a 162% staking APY that rewards the first wave of investors.
To invest:
- Visit the official Maxi Doge website
- Connect your wallet (Best Wallet is fully supported)
- You can use crypto or even a bank card to buy $MAXI.
Don’t miss your early entry.
You can keep up with Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.Visit the Official Website Here
