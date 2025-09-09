Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 1,682% Burn Surge Ignites Bullish Frenzy – Can SHIB Flip Dogecoin?

The SHIB burn rate spiked 1,682% in a single day – Shiba Inu price prediction now stands to challenge the leading meme coin.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is starting to heat up again as traders rotate into altcoins ahead of a potential shift in U.S. interest rates – sparking fresh bullish Shiba Inu price predictions.

The popular meme coin is already up over 6% this week, with deflationary tokenomics and macro tailwinds creating the perfect setup for more upside.

🇺🇸 JUST IN: Standard Chartered now expects the Fed to cut rates by 50 bps next week after weak U.S. jobs data. pic.twitter.com/91qU9BlC5u — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) September 8, 2025

Markets now place 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut just 8 days away, and a base-case of 75 bsp before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like SHIB.

SHIB Burn Rate Reaches Surges 1,682%

Elevated activity across the Shibarium ecosystem has sent its burn mechanism into overdrive, with a 1,682% surge recorded during Monday trading.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001275 (1hr 0.23% ▲ | 24hr 3.03% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,512,899,669 (3.08% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,247,710,448,375



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 1,243,742 (1681.76% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 21,264,933 (204.25% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 8, 2025

According to Shibburn X post, nearly 1.25 million SHIB were removed from circulation over a 24-hour period, pushing the weekly tally to over 21 million.

The spike reflects more than just token scarcity. It underscores growing demand for SHIB and BONE, serving as utility tokens powering transactions and applications on Shibarium.

DefiLlama data reflects new ecosystem growth, with total value locked (TVL) increasing 3.8% over the past 3 weeks to reclaim 1.6 million.

Shibarium Total Value locked (TVL). Source: DefiLlama.

This marks a turning point after months of decline, positioning Shiba Inu for a rally with rate cuts bolstering risk-on sentiment.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Can SHIB Challenge Dogecoin

Shiba Inu could soon close the gap on Dogecoin with the nearing retest of a symmetrical triangle that has bound SHIB in consolidation since its mid-May peak.

SHIB // USD 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

With its lower support affirmed as a launchpad and momentum indicators flipping bullish, attention now turns to upper resistance around $0.000014.

The RSI has found a strong footing above the neutral line at 55, indicating that buyers drive the current market move.

The MACD line has also formed a golden cross, surpassing the signal line with its widest lead since early August, suggesting potential for a longer-lasting uptrend.

A confirmed breakout would open the doors to reclaim the triangle’s high near $0.0000175, with a final target of $0.000025 for a potential 95% gain.

To truly challenge Dogecoin, however, SHIB would need to extend its rally by 365% to reach $0.000060.

That path remains uncertain. While Dogecoin is positioned for deeper TradFi integration via corporate treasuries and potential spot ETFs, Shiba Inu has yet to secure similar adoption.

In an institution-led market cycle, DOGE’s head start may allow it to defend its crown as the top meme coin. That said, SHIB has room to run as the bull market matures with continued ecosystem growth.

