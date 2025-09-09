BTC $111,361.15 -0.55%
ETH $4,288.06 -0.23%
SOL $216.29 0.76%
PEPE $0.000010 0.90%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.02%
DOGE $0.24 0.61%
XRP $2.96 -0.03%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.27
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 1,682% Burn Surge Ignites Bullish Frenzy – Can SHIB Flip Dogecoin?

Price Prediction SHIB Token Burn
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The SHIB burn rate spiked 1,682% in a single day – Shiba Inu price prediction now stands to challenge the leading meme coin.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 1,682% Burn Surge Ignites Bullish Frenzy – Can SHIB Flip Dogecoin?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is starting to heat up again as traders rotate into altcoins ahead of a potential shift in U.S. interest rates – sparking fresh bullish Shiba Inu price predictions.

The popular meme coin is already up over 6% this week, with deflationary tokenomics and macro tailwinds creating the perfect setup for more upside.

Markets now place 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut just 8 days away, and a base-case of 75 bsp before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like SHIB.

SHIB Burn Rate Reaches Surges 1,682%

Elevated activity across the Shibarium ecosystem has sent its burn mechanism into overdrive, with a 1,682% surge recorded during Monday trading.

According to Shibburn X post, nearly 1.25 million SHIB were removed from circulation over a 24-hour period, pushing the weekly tally to over 21 million.

The spike reflects more than just token scarcity. It underscores growing demand for SHIB and BONE, serving as utility tokens powering transactions and applications on Shibarium.

DefiLlama data reflects new ecosystem growth, with total value locked (TVL) increasing 3.8% over the past 3 weeks to reclaim 1.6 million.

Shibarium Total Value locked (TVL). Source: DefiLlama.
Shibarium Total Value locked (TVL). Source: DefiLlama.

This marks a turning point after months of decline, positioning Shiba Inu for a rally with rate cuts bolstering risk-on sentiment.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Can SHIB Challenge Dogecoin

Shiba Inu could soon close the gap on Dogecoin with the nearing retest of a symmetrical triangle that has bound SHIB in consolidation since its mid-May peak.

SHIB // USD 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.
SHIB // USD 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

With its lower support affirmed as a launchpad and momentum indicators flipping bullish, attention now turns to upper resistance around $0.000014.

The RSI has found a strong footing above the neutral line at 55, indicating that buyers drive the current market move.

The MACD line has also formed a golden cross, surpassing the signal line with its widest lead since early August, suggesting potential for a longer-lasting uptrend.

A confirmed breakout would open the doors to reclaim the triangle’s high near $0.0000175, with a final target of $0.000025 for a potential 95% gain.

To truly challenge Dogecoin, however, SHIB would need to extend its rally by 365% to reach $0.000060.

That path remains uncertain. While Dogecoin is positioned for deeper TradFi integration via corporate treasuries and potential spot ETFs, Shiba Inu has yet to secure similar adoption.

In an institution-led market cycle, DOGE’s head start may allow it to defend its crown as the top meme coin. That said, SHIB has room to run as the bull market matures with continued ecosystem growth.

The Next Doge Runner Could Be Here, and You’re Early

Every bull run has a few tokens that explode in value because the community gets behind them, and no other coins see as much social momentum as those connected to the Doge brand.

We’ve seen it before: Dogecoin in 2021, followed by Shiba Inu, Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and most recently Dowge. Each major bull run delivers its own doge-themed runner.

This time around, speculators are eyeing Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next to go parabolic.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale website.
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale website.

Maxi Doge embraces a no-utility ethos wrapped in gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy. It’s more than just another Dogecoin; it’s a lifestyle asset.

The community is already gaining serious traction. The $MAXI presale has already raised close to $2 million, with early buyers locking in a 162% staking APY that rewards the first wave of investors.

To invest:

Don’t miss your early entry.

You can keep up with Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-08 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.96
0.03 %
XRP
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
0.90 %
Pepe
Solana
SOL
$216.29
0.76 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
0.96
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-08 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Meme Coins Roar Back as Snorter Bot Token Presale Blasts Past $3.8M
2025-09-09 20:17:00
Press Releases
First Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin PepeNode Raises $900K in Presale – 7 Hours Left in Funding Stage
2025-09-09 20:07:47
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors