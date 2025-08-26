BTC $110,499.05 -0.75%
Senator Cynthia Lummis Continues Push For 21st Century Mortgage Act

Lummis seeks to modernize mortgage rules for digital asset owners. Observers caution that relying on crypto could introduce uncertainty into the housing market.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is continuing to push for her 21st Century Mortgage Act in a bid to break down barriers for first-time home buyers, a new X post from the U.S. lawmaker reveals.

Buying A Home Is Cost-Prohibitive, Sen. Cynthia Lummis Says

In a clip posted to X on August 24, Lummis reaffirmed her objective to codify U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte’s directive to order both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider ways cryptocurrencies may be used in mortgage risk assessments into law.

“The vast majority of people who own digital assets are also first-time home buyers,” Lummis said. “And in this environment, buying a home is almost cost-prohibitive.”

“What we’re trying to allow people to do is when they show their net worth for purposes of qualifying for a loan, that their digital assets be included as assets on their balance sheet so they have that equity to prove their worthiness of having a home mortgage,” she continued.

Is Home Ownership The American Dream?

Lummis’ latest push for the 21st Century Mortgage Act comes less than one month after she introduced the crypto bill on July 29.

Should the legislation pass, it would codify Pulte’s directive that prospective homeowners would be able to use cryptocurrencies stored on any U.S.-regulated centralized exchange as part of their mortgage risk assessment without being converted to USD first.

“The American dream of homeownership is not a reality for many young people,” said Lummis. “This legislation embraces an innovative path to wealth-building keeping in mind the growing number of young Americans who possess digital assets.

“We’re living in a digital age, and rather than punishing innovation, government agencies must evolve to meet the needs of a modern, forward-thinking generation,” she added.

till, whether cryptocurrencies can provide the stability needed for mortgage markets remains an open question as Lummis pushes to fold them into the American dream of homeownership/

