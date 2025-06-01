BTC $104,157.95 -0.03%
ETH $2,499.03 -1.80%
SOL $151.96 -2.45%
PEPE $0.000011 -1.68%
SHIB $0.000012 1.14%
DOGE $0.18 -2.02%
XRP $2.14 -1.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.02
Cryptonews Altcoin News

SEC Challenges ETF Status of Proposed Staked Solana and Ether Funds

Crypto ETFs ETFs SEC
ETF provider REX Financial and asset manager Osprey Funds recently submitted amendments for the funds’ registration.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
SEC Challenges ETF Status of Proposed Staked Solana and Ether Funds

Key Takeaways:

  • The SEC has questioned the structure of proposed staked Solana and Ether ETFs.
  • The agency flagged the C-corp structure as conflicting with ETF regulations.
  • Final decisions on staking ETFs are likely delayed until October.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised concerns about the structure of proposed Solana (SOL) and Ether (ETH) staked exchange-traded funds (ETFs), arguing that the products may not qualify as ETFs under current regulations.

ETF provider REX Financial and asset manager Osprey Funds recently submitted amendments for the funds’ registration.

However, according to Bloomberg, the SEC flagged the use of a c-corporation (c-corp) structure, a rare choice for ETFs, as conflicting with Rule 6C-11, commonly referred to as the “ETF rule,” which defines permitted fund structures.

SEC Flags Compliance Issues in Proposed ETF Structures

The SEC staff said they continue to have unresolved questions about whether the proposed funds, if structured and operated as planned, meet the definition of an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act, according to a letter dated May 30.

The letter further warned that disclosures about the funds’ investment company status “may be potentially misleading.”

Despite the regulatory pushback, analysts remain hopeful. “REX lawyers say they can work it out,” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted in a May 31 post on X.

“Issuers are pushing the envelope hard in an effort to get first to market.”

Market participants are closely tracking the progress of altcoin and staking-based ETFs, viewing them as a potential gateway for fresh institutional capital to enter the crypto sector.

The SEC’s caution comes even after it clarified earlier this year that crypto staking, in itself, does not constitute a securities transaction.

Still, the agency has delayed rulings on several staking and altcoin ETF applications.

These delays are not unexpected. “Almost all of these filings have final due dates in October,” Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote.

“It is uncommon for ETF applications to be approved so early.”

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Sees Record $430M Outflows

As reported, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded $430.8 million in outflows on May 30, ending a 31-day inflow streak — its longest since launch.

The move marks IBIT’s largest single-day outflow to date, according to Farside data, following a month where BlackRock added $6.2 billion in Bitcoin.

Despite the pullback, IBIT’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at around $70 billion.

The outflows were part of a broader trend across U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, which saw $616.1 million in net redemptions on May 30 — the second consecutive day of outflows.

The previous day had seen $346.8 million withdrawn. Notably, BlackRock was the only issuer to post inflows on May 29, even as others saw redemptions.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Solana
SOL
$151.96
2.45 %
Solana
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,377,786,568,658
-4.69
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
HABE Launches Ethereum-Based Platform for Creative Project Funding
2025-06-01 11:00:00
Bitcoin News
IMF Warns Against Pakistan’s Power Push for Bitcoin Mining, AI Data Centers
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-01 10:55:30
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors