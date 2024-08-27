BTC -4.23%
$59,075.57
ETH -2.96%
$2,496.00
SOL -6.07%
$144.24
PEPE -6.10%
$0.0000077
SHIB -3.07%
$0.000013
BNB -2.74%
$536.42
DOGE -3.31%
$0.10
XRP -4.10%
$0.57
TG Casino
powered by $TGC
Cryptonews News SEC Reaches Settlement with Abra Over Unregistered Crypto Securities Offering

SEC Reaches Settlement with Abra Over Unregistered Crypto Securities Offering

Abra SEC
The SEC alleges Abra misled investors by promoting Abra Earn as an easy way to earn interest on crypto assets, while using those assets for its own profit.
Last updated:
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Abra Crypto

The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday that crypto lender Abra has settled with the agency. The settlement addresses charges that Abra improperly marketed Abra Earn to customers as a product that should have been registered as a security.

According to the SEC, starting in 2020, Abra aggressively promoted Abra Earn, promising high returns for using customers’ assets. At its height, Abra Earn managed around $600m in assets, with nearly $500m from US investors.

The complaint also mentions that in June 2023, Abra began phasing out the Abra Earn program, advising its US customers to withdraw their crypto assets from the platform.

SEC Targets Abra for Alleged Unregistered Sales and Misleading Promises

The SEC’s complaint further accuses Abra of promoting Abra Earn by claiming it allowed investors to easily earn interest on their crypto assets. Allegedly, Abra used its discretion to deploy these assets in various ways to generate income for itself and finance interest payments.

Further, the complaint asserts that Abra Earn was marketed and sold as a security. However, it did not meet the criteria for exemption from SEC registration requirements.

The SEC also alleges that Abra operated as an unregistered investment company for at least two years. This was due to Abra allegedly issuing securities and having over 40% of its non-cash assets invested in securities. These investments included crypto asset loans to institutional borrowers.

“As alleged, Abra sold nearly half a billion dollars of securities to U.S. investors, without complying with registration laws designed to ensure that investors have sufficient, accurate information to make informed decisions before they invest,” said Stacy Bogert, Associate Director at the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

Abra Agrees to $82M Payout to Settle Multi-State Licensing Dispute

Earlier this month, New Jersey regulators encouraged investors to remove any remaining crypto assets from their Abra accounts.

Previously, in June, 25 US states negotiated a settlement with Abra and its CEO due to their failure to secure required licenses.

Consequently, Abra committed to reimbursing customers in these states up to $82.1m. Notably, states such as Washington, Texas, Georgia, and Ohio chose to forgo financial penalties in favor of ensuring customer compensation.

Recommended Articles
Rival Exchange CoinSwitch Sues WazirX to Recover $9M in Trapped Funds
2024-08-28 12:42:10
BlockDAG Inks Three-Year Partnership with Borussia Dortmund Worth $10M
2024-08-28 12:20:57
BNB Chain Launches Its Cross-Chain Bridge with Celer, deBridge, and Stargate
2024-08-28 12:15:14
CEO of Haru Invest Attacked with Knife During Fraud Trial in South Korea
2024-08-28 10:33:16
Malaysian Police Bust Crypto Investment Fraud Call Center Targeting Japanese Citizens
2024-08-28 09:42:42
Australian Federal Police Warns Citizens Over Crypto Investment Scam, $122M Lost in 12 Months
2024-08-28 09:22:49
Analyst Casts Doubt on $30T Valuation for Tokenized RWAs by 2030, Suggests $1.3T
2024-08-28 08:15:27
Read More Articles

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitfarms Closes In on 110 MW, Takes Ownership of New US Data Center
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2024-08-28 14:52:26
Press Releases
The Evolution of Forex EAs: Spotlight on Avenix Fzco’s Botogon
Mao Orillana
2024-08-28 14:48:26
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More