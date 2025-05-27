BTC $107,779.10 -1.79%
Russian National Arrested Over $730K Seoul Crypto Ambush – Two Suspects Still at Large

This incident reflects a disturbing international trend of escalating violence against crypto holders.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Russian National Arrested Over $730K Seoul Crypto Ambush – Two Suspects Still at Large

Key Takeaways:

  • A Russian national has been arrested in South Korea for his role in a violent robbery attempt tied to a fake cryptocurrency transaction.
  • The suspects lured 10 Korean men to a Seoul hotel, ambushing two of them in a room prepared with replica weapons, cable ties, and body armor.
  • Authorities have confirmed that at least two suspects fled the country after the incident.

South Korean police have arrested a Russian national in connection with a violent robbery attempt linked to a fake cryptocurrency deal in Seoul, according to a report by local news outlet JoongAng Daily on May 27.

Authorities said the suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken into custody in the city of Busan on Tuesday afternoon. He is accused of assault and attempted robbery involving 1 billion won, or roughly $730,000, in cash.

Source: JoongAng Daily

South Korea Police Bust Violent Robbery Disguised as Crypto Trade

According to the Gangseo Police Precinct, the incident happened on May 21 at a hotel in Seoul’s Gangseo District. Police say the suspects lured 10 Korean men to the hotel under the pretense of a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transaction.

Eight of the victims were asked to wait in the lobby, while two were invited to a room upstairs to finalize the deal.

The suspects had prepared for an ambush inside the room, hiding in the bathroom, wearing protective vests.

As the two Korean men entered, the attackers jumped out and assaulted them, with one of the suspects carrying a replica handgun. The victims were tied with cable ties and beaten with a telescopic baton and fists.

The situation escalated quickly as one of the victims managed to escape and ran to the lobby, where he warned the others.

The attempted robbers tried to flee with a bag containing the cash but failed when the rest of the group intervened.

Police received a report at around 8:30 p.m. about a bleeding man in the hotel lobby. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the attackers had already fled.

A search of the hotel room turned up a replica firearm, protective gear, a telescopic baton, and a cash counter, items investigators believe were prepared specifically for the planned theft.

Authorities identified the suspects through the name used to book the hotel room. The next morning, authorities filed a travel ban request using the name registered for the hotel booking.

However, it was later confirmed that one suspect had left South Korea shortly after the incident. A second accomplice is also believed to have fled the country.

“We have requested assistance from Interpol to track down the suspects who fled overseas,” a police official said.

“We are currently questioning the apprehended suspect on the motive and details of the crime and are considering filing for a pretrial detention warrant.”

Investigators believe the robbery was carefully planned, using the promise of a crypto trade to lure victims into a trap. The suspect now in custody may face serious charges as police work to locate the remaining fugitives.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue efforts to capture the remaining suspects and uncover more details about the planned heist.

South Korea Busts Scam Ring as France Faces Brutal Kidnappings

The arrest of a Russian national in Seoul over a staged crypto deal and armed robbery attempt coincides with a growing wave of violent and organized crypto-related crimes globally.

In South Korea, authorities on May 14 dismantled a large-scale crypto investment scam, arresting 25 people linked to four criminal organizations.

According to the Jeju Metropolitan Police Agency, the group defrauded at least 48 victims of nearly 734 million won (around $540,000) by posing as investment advisers and luring victims to fake crypto platforms.

Victims were shown fabricated profits through manipulated dashboards and encouraged to invest more. When they tried to withdraw funds, scammers either delayed the process or disappeared altogether.

Meanwhile, in France, police have intensified crackdowns after a string of violent kidnappings targeting crypto-linked people. In one case, a victim’s finger was severed to pressure a ransom payment.

Another attempted abduction involved the daughter of a crypto exchange CEO. Authorities believe both incidents are tied to a single criminal network operating across multiple regions.

Authorities across both countries are warning of a sharp rise in organized criminal activity targeting the crypto sector, with scammers and kidnappers exploiting both digital and physical vulnerabilities.

French Police Arrest Over 12 in Connection to Crypto Kidnapping in Paris: Report
2025-05-27 10:50:53
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-27 10:50:53
Crypto Executive's Daughter Nearly Kidnapped by Masked Gang in Paris
2025-05-14 09:06:21
2025-05-14 09:06:21
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
