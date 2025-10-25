Rumble to Launch Bitcoin Tipping for 51 Million Users in Partnership With Tether

The integration marks one of the largest mainstream adoptions of Bitcoin payments.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 25, 2025

Video-sharing platform Rumble is preparing to introduce Bitcoin tipping for its 51 million monthly users, a move that could accelerate crypto’s use in creator economies.

Key Takeaways: Rumble is set to launch Bitcoin tipping for its 51 million users through a partnership with Tether.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the feature will empower creators globally by enabling payments in Bitcoin and stablecoins.

CEO Chris Pavlovski announced the feature during the Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, confirming a partnership with Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin.

“Right now, we’re in the testing phase,” Pavlovski said. “We’re going to start rolling that out alongside Tether here in the coming weeks.”

Rumble’s Bitcoin Tipping to Launch by Mid-December

Joining him on stage, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino added that a full launch is expected by early to mid-December, following user experience refinements and final bug fixes.

Rumble’s team later shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing its first successful Bitcoin tip sent to Canadian content creator David Freiheit, marking the beginning of what could become one of the most significant integrations of Bitcoin into a mainstream content platform.

With its strong anti-censorship stance, Rumble has attracted a user base aligned with Bitcoin’s ethos of financial freedom and decentralization.

A historic first at @LuganoPlanB — @thevivafrei became the first creator tipped through the Rumble Wallet. Freedom meets finance👊 pic.twitter.com/WD0EohedIu — Rumble 🏴‍☠️ (@rumblevideo) October 24, 2025

Analysts say the partnership could be pivotal in helping Bitcoin reclaim its original vision as a peer-to-peer payment system, an idea echoed by Jack Dorsey, who has warned that Bitcoin risks becoming irrelevant if not used for everyday transactions.

Ardoino said the tipping feature could empower global creators, allowing them to receive Bitcoin or stablecoin payments directly and securely, without fear of being deplatformed.

“Bitcoin and stablecoins can serve not only emerging markets but also the primary economy like the United States,” he said. “Creators will gain the security of knowing they won’t be debanked for what they say.”

Tether, which invested $775 million in Rumble last December, has deepened its ties with the platform as both companies advocate for free speech and open financial systems.

Rumble Expands its Crypto Push

Rumble, meanwhile, continues to expand its crypto footprint.

The firm is working with MoonPay to offer in-app crypto wallets and adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy in March, now holding 210.8 BTC worth roughly $23.4 million, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net.

If successful, the rollout could make Rumble one of the largest social platforms to integrate Bitcoin payments, and a potential catalyst for broader crypto adoption among online creators.

Last year, Tether also made a $775 million investment in Rumble, a video-sharing platform known for championing free speech and offering an alternative to YouTube.

Meanwhile, Tether has laid the groundwork to return to the US. The company has outlined a plan for a US-regulated stablecoin and appointed Bo Hines, a former White House crypto official, to lead the effort.

Earlier this year, Tether announced USA₮, a dollar backed token intended to strengthen the role of the US dollar in digital markets.