BTC $111,667.34 0.59%
ETH $3,943.98 -0.14%
SOL $192.59 -0.10%
PEPE $0.0000071 0.69%
SHIB $0.000010 -0.37%
DOGE $0.19 0.01%
XRP $2.56 4.04%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Rumble to Launch Bitcoin Tipping for 51 Million Users in Partnership With Tether

Adoption Bitcoin Tether
The integration marks one of the largest mainstream adoptions of Bitcoin payments.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Rumble to Launch Bitcoin Tipping for 51 Million Users in Partnership With Tether

Video-sharing platform Rumble is preparing to introduce Bitcoin tipping for its 51 million monthly users, a move that could accelerate crypto’s use in creator economies.

Key Takeaways:

  • Rumble is set to launch Bitcoin tipping for its 51 million users through a partnership with Tether.
  • The integration marks one of the largest mainstream adoptions of Bitcoin payments.
  • Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the feature will empower creators globally by enabling payments in Bitcoin and stablecoins.

CEO Chris Pavlovski announced the feature during the Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, confirming a partnership with Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin.

“Right now, we’re in the testing phase,” Pavlovski said. “We’re going to start rolling that out alongside Tether here in the coming weeks.”

Rumble’s Bitcoin Tipping to Launch by Mid-December

Joining him on stage, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino added that a full launch is expected by early to mid-December, following user experience refinements and final bug fixes.

Rumble’s team later shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing its first successful Bitcoin tip sent to Canadian content creator David Freiheit, marking the beginning of what could become one of the most significant integrations of Bitcoin into a mainstream content platform.

With its strong anti-censorship stance, Rumble has attracted a user base aligned with Bitcoin’s ethos of financial freedom and decentralization.

Analysts say the partnership could be pivotal in helping Bitcoin reclaim its original vision as a peer-to-peer payment system, an idea echoed by Jack Dorsey, who has warned that Bitcoin risks becoming irrelevant if not used for everyday transactions.

Ardoino said the tipping feature could empower global creators, allowing them to receive Bitcoin or stablecoin payments directly and securely, without fear of being deplatformed.

“Bitcoin and stablecoins can serve not only emerging markets but also the primary economy like the United States,” he said. “Creators will gain the security of knowing they won’t be debanked for what they say.”

Tether, which invested $775 million in Rumble last December, has deepened its ties with the platform as both companies advocate for free speech and open financial systems.

Rumble Expands its Crypto Push

Rumble, meanwhile, continues to expand its crypto footprint.

The firm is working with MoonPay to offer in-app crypto wallets and adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy in March, now holding 210.8 BTC worth roughly $23.4 million, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net.

If successful, the rollout could make Rumble one of the largest social platforms to integrate Bitcoin payments, and a potential catalyst for broader crypto adoption among online creators.

Last year, Tether also made a $775 million investment in Rumble, a video-sharing platform known for championing free speech and offering an alternative to YouTube.

Meanwhile, Tether has laid the groundwork to return to the US. The company has outlined a plan for a US-regulated stablecoin and appointed Bo Hines, a former White House crypto official, to lead the effort.

Earlier this year, Tether announced USA₮, a dollar backed token intended to strengthen the role of the US dollar in digital markets.

Price Analysis
Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP About to Pump As Evernorth Announces $1B Treasury Plans?
2025-10-21 19:48:10
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
BitMine Chair Tom Lee Warns Bitcoin Could Face 50% Drawdowns Despite ETF Hype
2025-10-24 09:30:50
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Standard Chartered Predicts BTC Will Hit $200K Soon, Is It Time To Buy?
2025-10-23 13:16:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 16:56:33
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,959,673,509,506
3.18
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP About to Pump As Evernorth Announces $1B Treasury Plans?
2025-10-21 19:48:10
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
BitMine Chair Tom Lee Warns Bitcoin Could Face 50% Drawdowns Despite ETF Hype
2025-10-24 09:30:50
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Standard Chartered Predicts BTC Will Hit $200K Soon, Is It Time To Buy?
2025-10-23 13:16:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 16:56:33
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why Softer U.S. Inflation Data Could Accelerate Run to $2.80
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-25 11:17:54
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Q4 Rally at Risk as Massive Long Liquidations Drive BTC Below Key Support
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-25 10:55:20
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors