Robert Kiyosaki Warns of ‘Civil War,’ Suggests Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Amid Financial Turmoil

Adoption Bitcoin Market
The statement comes amid growing political division and economic instability.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Key Takeaways:

  • Robert Kiyosaki warns of civil unrest in the U.S., calling it the start of a “fourth turning.”
  • He blames central banks for eroding public wealth and urges investing in Bitcoin, gold, and silver.
  • Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin could reach $1 million within a decade as trust in fiat declines.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the influential book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has issued a stark warning about rising unrest in the United States, drawing connections between violent incidents and deeper economic turmoil.

In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki declared, “Civil War has begun. ICE raids in Los Angeles erupt into mass violence… I believe we and the world are in for a long, hot violent summer.”

Kiyosaki Links U.S. Unrest to ‘Fourth Turning’ Crisis Cycle

Kiyosaki tied the unrest to what historians William Strauss and Neil Howe have described as the “fourth turning,” a cyclical period of crisis that reshapes the fabric of society.

Previous fourth turnings, according to the theory, include the Great Depression and World War II, the Civil War, and the American Revolution.

Kiyosaki suggests that the current upheaval will be driven by public backlash against central banking practices, especially the sustained printing of money and inflationary policies.

He argues that these policies erode public wealth, framing them as a form of institutional theft.

“The issue is our bankers are stealing the wealth of the people via fake money, counterfeit money the central bankers print,” he wrote.

He added that this era is ending, and that people should turn to alternative stores of value.

As a solution, Kiyosaki is urging individuals to protect their financial futures by investing in hard assets.

“Sound money, gold, silver, and Bitcoin take away the power from the corrupt bankers,” he noted. He describes gold and silver as “God’s money” and Bitcoin as “people’s money.”

Kiyosaki’s latest comments reinforce his long-standing belief that traditional financial systems are broken.

Amid warnings of prolonged violence and social disruption, he advocates for individual financial sovereignty, calling on followers to “become your own bank” and stop saving “fake money.”

Kiyosaki Sees $1M Bitcoin by Next Decade

A longtime advocate of hard assets, Kiyosaki sees Bitcoin as a modern hedge against inflation and a tool for preserving wealth over time.

In his latest prediction, Kiyosaki said he “strongly believes” the Bitcoin price will reach $180,000 to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Over the next decade, he sees BTC at $1 million, gold at $30,000 per ounce, and silver at $3,000.

Notably, Kiyosaki is not the only one expressing confidence in Bitcoin’s future.

As reported, Shunyet Jan, Head of Derivatives at Bybit, has projected that Bitcoin could reach $125,000 by the end of Q2 if current trends persist.

Likewise, crypto analyst Scott Melker has said he believes Bitcoin could surge to $250,000 by the end of 2025, driven by institutional demand and a maturing market structure.

