Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple's Wall Street Deal With Guggenheim Sparks $100 Target Speculation

Price Prediction RWA XRP
Ripple just issued the first-ever digital commercial paper on XRP Ledger—could this be the trillion-dollar catalyst XRP holders are waiting for?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Wall Street Deal With Guggenheim Sparks $100 Target Speculation

Wall Street giant Guggenheim has just brought real-world assets to the XRP Ledger, signaling a game-changing moment for XRP’s long-term price prediction.

While the token has only nudged up 2.3% since the news broke, this move could be a quiet catalyst for an institutional wave—one that finally aligns XRP’s valuation with its utility.

By onboarding Treasury-backed assets directly onto XRPL, Guggenheim is helping reshape how capital markets interact with crypto infrastructure, fueling growing speculation of a $100 XRP price in the years to come.

Ripple Positioned in Sector Set for Exponential Growth

The DCP administered by Guggenheim has already processed $280 million—a small figure by Wall Street standards, but a meaningful start for tokenized fixed-income assets.

It lands as tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) gains significant traction across major financial institutions, with Tokenized US Treasurys surpassing $7 billion in value.

Tokenized US Treasuries Market. Source: RWA.xyz.
Tokenized US Treasuries Market. Source: RWA.xyz.

Major financial institutions and consulting firms suggest the RWA sector could achieve a market valuation ranging from $4 trillion to as much as $30 trillion by 2030.

XRP Price Analysis: Is a Three-Figure Move coming?

While the XRP price impact is only likely to be reflected with thelong-term with the growth of RWAs, the current technical setup does point to upside with the Breakout of a bullish 6-month pennant pattern

XRP / USDT 3-day chart, bullish pennant pattern breakout. Source: TradingView / Binance.
XRP / USDT 3-day chart, bullish pennant pattern breakout. Source: TradingView / Binance.

While post-breakout momentum had waned—slipping into a falling wedge over the past month—the recent bounce has cleanly broken that consolidation range.

This comes as the RSI breaks back above the neutral line at 52 after a stint in bearish territory, a sign that sellside pressure has cooled.

The 3-day MACD line tells a similar story, mounting a golden cross back above the signal line, lending credibility to a more sustained uptrend as buyers beat out sellers.

The XRP price also currently sits at the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level—a zone typically viewed as a prime accumulation range, especially in an uptrend.

If momentum holds, the pennant breakout sets up a potential move toward $4.38 before year-end, representing a potential 87% surge from current prices.

And with institutional adoption steadily rising, a long-term XRP price of $100 is not out of the question—especially if XRPL becomes a foundational layer for global finance.

There are Bigger Opportunities to Be Had than XRP – Here’s How to Find Them

When it comes to large coins like XRP, timing is everything. It takes months for breakouts to build, and as short as a week for them to unfold—holders spend most of their time waiting.

Meanwhile, newer meme coins making the rounds like AURA are posting 50x gains in a single day!

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in. Its purpose-built Telegram trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd—where the real gains are made.

While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.

It’s one thing to get in first, it’s another thing to know when to sell—Snorter Bot can help.

Snorter Bot vs other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs other popular trading bots.

The project is off to a strong start—$SNORT has already raised almost $700,000 in its first two weeks of presale, likely driven by its high 466% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.

