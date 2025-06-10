BTC $109,956.88 -0.27%
ETH $2,802.70 3.16%
SOL $164.73 2.34%
PEPE $0.000013 2.02%
SHIB $0.000013 1.17%
DOGE $0.19 0.86%
XRP $2.30 -0.57%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.67
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Record-Breaking 1.5 Million Wallets Now Hold SHIB – $1 SHIB Coming? 

Price Prediction Shiba inu Technical Analysis
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Shiba Inu price prediction heats up as SHIB holders hit 1.5 million – could SHIB be moving toward $1 now?
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Junior Content Creator
Harvey Hunter
Junior Content Creator
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Record-Breaking 1.5 Million Wallets Now Hold SHIB – $1 SHIB Coming? 

For speculative meme coins, momentum is driven by hype—with a milestone 1.5 million wallets now holding SHIB, Shiba Inu price forecasts are gaining steam on rising community conviction.

An 11% gain over the past five days marks a strong rebound from the recent drop below $0.000012, reopening the meme coin’s case for the “best crypto to buy” conversation.

Retail investors appear to be filling the gap left by a mass whale exodus. Whale transaction volume—trades over $100,000—has plunged 91.5% over the past four days, down to just 2 trillion SHIB.

While engagement is growing, the shift from whales to retail holders exposes a vulnerability: SHIB is now largely in weaker hands, increasing the risk of short-term swings.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Can the Reversal Stick?

The bounce from $0.000012 affirms the lower support of the wide consolidation channel that has kept SHIB range-bound between $0.00001 and $0.0000176 since February.

Shiba Inu price 1-day chart, consolidation channel. Source: TradingView, Binance.
SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, consolidation channel. Source: TradingView, Binance.

This move sets the stage for a potential 35% climb to retest the range’s upper resistance.

Momentum indicators support the upside case: the MACD line is nearing a golden cross above the signal line—a bear flag, and the formation that preceded the last retest of the channel high.

That said, the RSI has stalled at 46 in bearish territory. While sell pressure is easing, bulls still lack the conviction to flip the daily chart bullish.

Still, a higher low has formed, suggesting growing bullish pressure and the early structure of a trend reversal as accumulation rises to higher support levels.

Traders should watch for a clean break above $0.000013—aligned with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement—for confirmation of a fresh uptrend.

Failure to break out could see SHIB return to retest the channel’s lower support near $0.00001. At such a pivotal position, $1 remains a distant target.

There are Bigger Opportunity to Be Had than SHIB – Here’s How

When it comes to large meme coins like SHIB, timing is everything. Those who entered late from the January market high may be left holding the bag as exit liquidity.

Meanwhile, newer meme coins making the rounds like Moonpig are posting 7x gains in a single month.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in. Its purpose-built Telegram trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd— where the real gains are made.

While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.

Other trading bots vs Snorter bot.
Other trading bots vs Snorter bot.

The project is off to a strong start—$SNORT has already raised over $600,000 in its first two weeks of presale, likely driven by its high 483% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Shiba Inu
SHIB
$0.0000
1.17 %
Shiba Inu
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,583,378,027,262
4.3
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Russia Set to Fine, Confiscate Coins from Illegal Crypto Miners
2025-06-10 23:30:00
Blockchain News
CLARITY Act Blazes Through House Panel 47-6, Crypto Rules Near Finish Line
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-06-10 22:30:17
Harvey Hunter
Junior Content Creator
Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors