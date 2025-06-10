Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Record-Breaking 1.5 Million Wallets Now Hold SHIB – $1 SHIB Coming?

Shiba Inu price prediction heats up as SHIB holders hit 1.5 million – could SHIB be moving toward $1 now?

For speculative meme coins, momentum is driven by hype—with a milestone 1.5 million wallets now holding SHIB, Shiba Inu price forecasts are gaining steam on rising community conviction.

🚨 SHIB HOLDERS HIT NEW ATH! 🚨

1,511,101 wallets now hold $SHIB — that’s 0.011% of global population.



The army is growing. The mission is alive. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DNI9LhgpCt — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) June 9, 2025

An 11% gain over the past five days marks a strong rebound from the recent drop below $0.000012, reopening the meme coin’s case for the “best crypto to buy” conversation.

Retail investors appear to be filling the gap left by a mass whale exodus. Whale transaction volume—trades over $100,000—has plunged 91.5% over the past four days, down to just 2 trillion SHIB.

While engagement is growing, the shift from whales to retail holders exposes a vulnerability: SHIB is now largely in weaker hands, increasing the risk of short-term swings.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Can the Reversal Stick?

The bounce from $0.000012 affirms the lower support of the wide consolidation channel that has kept SHIB range-bound between $0.00001 and $0.0000176 since February.

SHIB / USDT 1-day chart, consolidation channel. Source: TradingView, Binance.

This move sets the stage for a potential 35% climb to retest the range’s upper resistance.

Momentum indicators support the upside case: the MACD line is nearing a golden cross above the signal line—a bear flag, and the formation that preceded the last retest of the channel high.

That said, the RSI has stalled at 46 in bearish territory. While sell pressure is easing, bulls still lack the conviction to flip the daily chart bullish.

Still, a higher low has formed, suggesting growing bullish pressure and the early structure of a trend reversal as accumulation rises to higher support levels.

Traders should watch for a clean break above $0.000013—aligned with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement—for confirmation of a fresh uptrend.

Failure to break out could see SHIB return to retest the channel’s lower support near $0.00001. At such a pivotal position, $1 remains a distant target.

There are Bigger Opportunity to Be Had than SHIB – Here’s How

When it comes to large meme coins like SHIB, timing is everything. Those who entered late from the January market high may be left holding the bag as exit liquidity.

Meanwhile, newer meme coins making the rounds like Moonpig are posting 7x gains in a single month.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in. Its purpose-built Telegram trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd— where the real gains are made.

While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.

Other trading bots vs Snorter bot.

The project is off to a strong start—$SNORT has already raised over $600,000 in its first two weeks of presale, likely driven by its high 483% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.