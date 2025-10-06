Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms

CEO Kaz Nejatian confirms Bitcoin acceptance for the $6.22B real estate platform operating across 44 U.S. markets as company stock jumps to $8.38 following announcement.

Opendoor Technologies will accept Bitcoin and crypto for home purchases, CEO Kaz Nejatian confirmed on October 5, 2025.

The announcement came through a social media exchange when Nejatian responded to a user suggestion about crypto payments by stating, “We will. Just need to prioritize it.“

Opendoor’s stock climbed to $8.38 from a previous close of $8.11 following the CEO’s public commitment.

The San Francisco-headquartered company operates across 44 U.S. markets, with a market cap of $6.22 billion, and generated $1.57 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2025.

Buying Homes With Bitcoin? Opendoor Moves to Bet Big on Crypto Buyers

Nejatian’s confirmation positions Opendoor to tap into a demographic of crypto-wealthy buyers who have accumulated large holdings but face limited options for deploying digital assets in traditional markets.

The timing aligns with Bitcoin’s recent rally to $125,000, which has created a fresh pool of affluent investors seeking to convert their crypto gains into tangible assets, such as real estate.

Crypto payment adoption in real estate removes typical banking friction, eliminates international wire transfer delays, and provides instant settlement capabilities that traditional payment rails cannot match.

Opendoor’s business model, which involves making instant cash offers on homes, renovating properties, and relisting them, could benefit from the speed and efficiency of blockchain-based transactions.

The company employs approximately 1,470 people and provides mobile application-based home-buying services, financing options, and infrastructure that could be adapted to accommodate cryptocurrency payments.

Financial data shows Opendoor reduced its operating expenses by 34.33% year-over-year to $132 million while improving its net loss to $29 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The company’s earnings per share improved by 72.48% to -$0.01, while EBITDA increased by 113.33% to $8 million.

Real Estate Sector Embraces Crypto Payments Amid Global Adoption Wave

Opendoor’s move follows a broader pattern of real estate players worldwide integrating cryptocurrency payment options into their operations.

RAK Properties, one of the UAE’s top real estate developers, partnered with fintech firm Hubpay in September 2025 to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether for property purchases, with all transactions converted to dirhams through regulated channels.

Meanwhile, the UAE initiative will target younger, digitally native investors and will align with Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030 strategy for economic diversification and increased foreign investment.

More than 800 units at Mina Al Arab, a key waterfront development in Ras Al Khaimah, are set for delivery by year’s end.

Additionally, London’s luxury rental market has embraced crypto payments, with Knightsbridge Prime Property completing a £45,000 weekly rental transaction in Bitcoin through a partnership with crypto payments platform Bitcashier in March 2024.

In recent months, California-based Caruso Properties has partnered with Gemini Exchange to offer Bitcoin payment options to tenants, allocating approximately 1% of its treasury to Bitcoin holdings.

Beyond real estate, the luxury sectors are experiencing similar crypto payment adoption.

Emirates Airlines signed an MoU with Crypto.com in July 2025 to allow digital asset payments across Dubai’s travel ecosystem, while private jet company FXAIR began accepting crypto following what its chair described as “tremendous” demand from young Bitcoin entrepreneurs.

Retail adoption is also accelerating, with Spar supermarkets planning to launch Bitcoin payments across all Swiss locations in April 2025 using Lightning Network infrastructure, making Switzerland’s first major grocer to integrate crypto at every checkout.

Merchants across the luxury sector reported an increase in cryptocurrency payments between mid-2023 and early 2024, with high-end furniture retailers and luxury watch marketplaces experiencing upticks in Bitcoin and altcoin transactions.

As it stands now, Opendoor has not yet disclosed a timeline for implementing crypto payment capabilities or which specific cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin the platform will accept.