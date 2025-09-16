BTC $115,910.95 0.32%
ETH $4,513.34 -1.23%
SOL $236.37 -0.13%
PEPE $0.000010 -1.10%
SHIB $0.000013 -1.14%
DOGE $0.26 0.81%
XRP $2.99 -0.53%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.60
Cryptonews Blockchain News

BitMine’s Tom Lee Predicts ‘Monster’ Gains in Bitcoin and Ether on Fed Rate Cut

Bitcoin Ethereum fed rate cut
Lee said small caps and financial stocks may also gain from rate cuts, but he predicted Bitcoin and Ethereum could be standout trades given their sensitivity to easing.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Rate cut

Bitcoin and Ethereum could be on the verge of a dramatic rally if the Federal Reserve moves ahead with its long-anticipated rate cut this week, according to Tom Lee, chairman of Ethereum treasury BitMine.

Speaking to CNBC, Lee said that digital assets stand out among sectors most sensitive to liquidity when central banks ease policy. He pointed to past episodes in Sept. 1998 and Sept. 2024, when the Fed shifted course, as his playbook.

He predicted a “monster move” in Bitcoin and Ethereum specifically in the next three months.

Policy Makers Poised to Lower Rates After Months on Hold

The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting Tuesday, with a decision scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Markets expect a 25 basis point cut that would lower the federal funds rate to 4.00% to 4.25%, the first reduction of the year after months of holding steady at 4.25% to 4.50%.

Expectations have been shaped by signs of a cooling US labor market, including slower job growth and an unemployment rate that climbed to 4.2% in July. Inflation, however, remains sticky at around 3%, pushed up by tariffs and other supply-side pressures.

Trump Calls for Bigger Rate Cut, Raising Pressure

Traders tracked by the CME FedWatch tool overwhelmingly anticipate a modest cut, though some see a slim chance of a deeper 50 basis point move. President Donald Trump has openly called for a larger reduction, adding political pressure to the Fed’s deliberations.

Ahead of the announcement, markets were in wait-and-see mode. Asian equities climbed to new highs, while the dollar struggled to gain traction. Investors have already priced in a policy shift, with tech shares and crypto assets leading recent gains.

Bitcoin last traded around $115,800, up 3.4% over the past week. Ethereum hovered near $4,528, gaining 5% in the same period. Both have been buoyed by optimism that cheaper liquidity will boost demand for risk assets.

Crypto Positioned at the Center of Easing-Driven Surge

Lee noted that besides tech and crypto, small caps and financial stocks also tend to benefit from rate cuts. However, he suggested Bitcoin and Ethereum could be the standout trades given their seasonal strength and sensitivity to monetary easing.

For crypto investors, the prospect of easier liquidity has once again raised hopes of outsized gains after a volatile summer.

A clear signal from the Fed on Wednesday could set the tone for global markets into year end, with Bitcoin and Ethereum positioned at the heart of the risk rally that Lee predicts.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: The Data Point Investors Are Watching After SOL’s 21.6% Weekly Gain
2025-09-14 11:21:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,224,583,623,545
3.93
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: The Data Point Investors Are Watching After SOL’s 21.6% Weekly Gain
2025-09-14 11:21:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
BitMine’s Tom Lee Predicts ‘Monster’ Gains in Bitcoin and Ether on Fed Rate Cut
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-16 06:40:32
Bitcoin News
China’s Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Plans $500M Stock Sale to Buy More BTC
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-16 06:23:13
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors