Cryptonews Blockchain News

Qatar Unveils Framework to Regulate Digital Assets

Crypto Regulation qatar Qatar Central Bank
The QFC Digital Assets Framework 2024 now allows companies to apply for token service provider licenses.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Qatar

Qatar has launched a regulatory framework to manage and supervise the expanding digital asset market actively, according to a joint statement from The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) on Sunday.

The statement revealed that the 2024 QFC Digital Assets Framework establishes the legal and regulatory foundation for digital assets. Notably, it covers tokenization. It also acknowledges property rights in tokens and the assets they represent. Further, the framework includes regulations for custody, transfer and exchange. In addition, it legally recognizes smart contracts.

The regulatory bodies actively sought feedback from industry professionals and businesses. An advisory group, consisting of 37 organizations from the financial, technology, and legal sectors both domestically and internationally, coordinated a consultation and collaboration process to develop the framework.

To enhance the proposed framework, they focused on its structure, content, and practicality. The deadline for comments was Jan. 2, 2024.

QFC’s Collaboration with Startups Shapes New Digital Asset Landscape

Since the QFC Digital Assets Lab was established in October 2023, it has admitted over twenty startups and fintech companies. These companies are working to innovate, test, and launch their digital asset products and services. This initiative ran alongside the development of the QFC Digital Assets Framework. Notably, it highlights industry involvement and collaboration in shaping the framework.

Companies can now actively apply for a license to engage in token service provider activities, thanks to the introduction of the QFC Digital Assets Framework 2024.

“Launching the 2024 Digital Assets Regulations marks a significant milestone in our journey towards realising the Third Financial Sector Strategy,” Qatar Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani said.

He added that this framework actively fosters substantial opportunities. Additionally, it helps build a strong regulatory environment in the financial sector. This initiative is aligned with Qatar’s digital transformation objectives. Moreover, it supports the Third National Development Strategy, which is the final stage of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Confirms Timely Completion of Digital Assets Framework

In July, Henk Jan Hoogendoorn, the Chief of Financial Services Sector at the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), said that Qatar’s digital assets framework was on track to be completed and implemented by the fourth quarter of this year.

A few weeks earlier, the central bank had finalized developing its central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure.

