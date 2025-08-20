BTC $114,219.10 0.90%
Altcoin News

Pump.fun Revenue Explodes Nearly 700% in a Record-Breaking $13.5M Week

Meme coin pump.fun Solana launchpad
After a period of lower earnings, Solana launchpad Pump.fun revenue has jumped nearly 700% in a single week, allowing the platform to retake its market lead from competitor LetsBonk.
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Pump.fun Revenue Explodes Nearly 700% in a Record-Breaking $13.5M Week

Solana’s leading meme coin launchpad, Pump.fun, has staged a dramatic comeback, posting one of its strongest weeks of 2025 and reclaiming dominance in the fiercely competitive meme coin market.

According to data from DeFiLlama, Pump.fun generated $13.48 million in revenue between August 11 and 17, marking its best weekly performance since February.

Pump.fun Revenue Explodes Nearly 700% in a Record-Breaking $13.5M Week
Source: DefiLlama

The surge represents nearly a 700% increase from the $1.72 million recorded in the first week of August, when the platform hit its lowest revenue levels since March 2024.

The rebound comes as the broader meme coin sector itself swung sharply, with market capitalization collapsing by $16 billion in early August before partially recovering.

Pump.fun Regains Dominance in Solana Meme Coin Market

Pump.fun’s resurgence is particularly notable after ceding ground to rival Solana-based launchpad LetsBonk in July.

For nearly a month, LetsBonk.fun led in daily trading volume and revenue, disrupting Pump.fun’s dominance in the ecosystem.

That streak broke in early August, when Pump.fun overtook its competitor across all major metrics, including tokens minted, daily volume, and revenue.

On August 6 alone, Pump.fun processed $144.5 million in graduation volume and $525 million in post-graduation trading activity, far eclipsing LetsBonk’s $34.6 million and $305 million, respectively.

Daily data further underscores the platform’s renewed momentum. In a single 24-hour period this week, Pump.fun users created more than 20,000 new tokens, generating nearly $129 million in trading volume and $1.22 million in fees.

Pump.fun Revenue Explodes Nearly 700% in a Record-Breaking $13.5M Week
Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc

By contrast, LetsBonk.fun launched just 338 tokens with $3.3 million in volume and $15,487 in fees during the same period. Pump.fun also saw over 124,000 active addresses, dwarfing its competitors and reaffirming its status as the primary launchpad for traders and creators in the Solana meme coin scene.

Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc

Despite the record-breaking weekly revenue, Pump.fun’s financial picture in 2025 remains mixed. Quarterly earnings have declined sharply, with revenue falling from $257.6 million in Q1 to just $133.1 million in Q2, signaling reduced transaction activity over the summer months.

Still, annualized metrics from Dune Analytics highlight strong underlying fundamentals: Pump.fun maintains $4.5 billion in monthly decentralized exchange volume, $367 million in projected annual revenue, and a market capitalization nearing $2 billion.

Its native token, PUMP, currently trades around $0.002963, which is a 2.9% surge in the last 24 hours, slightly recovering from a 25.9% drop from one week ago. Industry analysts say Pump.fun’s recovery reflects both platform-specific momentum and broader sentiment shifts in the meme coin market.

Source: CoinMarketCap

After plunging from $77.7 billion at the end of July to $62.1 billion on August 3, the sector’s market cap rebounded to $75 billion by mid-month before easing back to $70 billion.

At press time, meme coins collectively hold a market capitalization of about $66 billion.

Solana Launchpad Faces $5.5B Class Action Amid Expansion and Buybacks

Solana-based meme coin platform Pump.fun is facing a consolidated class action lawsuit in the Southern District of New York, alleging it operates an illegal “meme coin casino” that caused between $4 billion and $5.5 billion in losses to retail traders.

The suit targets Pump.fun’s operator, Baton Corporation, along with founders Alon Cohen, Dylan Kerler, Noah Bernhard, Hugo Tweedale, and executives from Solana Labs, the Solana Foundation, and Jito Labs.

Plaintiffs claim the defendants formed a “Pump Enterprise,” describing the platform as a racketeering scheme under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

According to the filing, Pump.fun acts as a “slot machine cabinet” where users deposit SOL for unpredictable token outcomes. The complaint highlights the absence of age checks or KYC screening, allowing minors to trade.

Despite legal challenges, Pump.fun continues to expand. On August 8, it launched the Glass Full Foundation (GFF), an initiative to provide liquidity support for selected projects, aiming to stabilize its fast-moving meme coin sector.

Earlier in the month, the platform introduced a public revenue dashboard and resumed buybacks of its $PUMP token. Between August 5 and 11, Pump.fun repurchased $8.4 million worth of tokens, nearly all of its revenue during that period.

To date, it has bought back more than $33 million worth of $PUMP, offsetting less than 1% of supply.

Pump.fun’s momentum has attracted attention from Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, who said on X the platform “has a shot at building a global streaming platform.” He also noted that competition in crypto “never ends.”

Rival platform LetsBONK.fun is pursuing a similar strategy. On August 3, it allocated 440 SOL to token buybacks, followed by a $750,000 purchase of $USELESS tokens as part of a new strategic fund. It also pledged to direct 2% of revenue toward supporting leading community projects.

However, its ecosystem has faced setbacks, with market cap falling 20% in a day and its native token $BONK down more than 20% over the past week. Meanwhile, $USELESS, the top token on LetsBONK.fun, has surged nearly 28% in seven days after announcing multiple exchange listings, including Binance and Coinbase.

Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
