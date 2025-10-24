Pudgy Penguins Price Prediction: PENGU Price is Down 69% from ATH, Could it Rebound by Halloween 2025 As Whales Accumulate?

An “Uptober” rally could still be in play as whales load up on PENGU – Pudgy Penguins price predictions now eye new highs with smart money support.

With whales stepping on PENGU’s recent low, “uptober” could still be the tipping point for bullish Pudgy Penguins price predictions.

The meme coin remains 69% below all-time highs, and fresh smart money participation signals current levels as a reference point for a reversal.

Data from CryptoQuant showed a cluster of large whale order sizes, mirroring previous accumulation zones that preceded parabolic moves.

PENGU average spot order size. Source: CryptoQuant.

And Coinglass data suggests the accumulation comes with long-term holding intent. Exchange netflows have shown consistent outflows throughout the month, peaking at $14.2 million.

PENGU net exchange flows. Source: Coinglass.

Traders are choosing to hold rather than keep liquidity on exchanges, reinforcing optimism that October could mark the start of Pudgy Penguins’ next major move higher.

Pudgy Penguins Price Prediction: Could PENGU Rally Before Halloween?

This pattern of large whale order sizes closely mirrors a 10-month cup-and-handle pattern.

PENGU is now consolidating within the handle, with a retest of its lower support possibly setting the stage for the next leg up—the setup whales appear to be betting on.

PENGU / USDT 1-day chart, cup and handle pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators support the bullish case. The RSI is building back up from near-oversold conditions, suggesting buyers are stepping back in at lower prices.

The MACD histogram also trends towards a potential golden cross, hinting at the early stages of a new uptrend.

A past demand zone at $0.29 is a likely breakout zone. Once flipped to support, the next level to watch is the pattern neckline at $0.48 for confirmation of the bullish structure.

Fully realized, the pattern could see the Pudgy Penguins price extend to $0.60, marking a potential 28x move from current prices.

However, the full move is unlikely to materialize before Halloween. Catalysts for demand, like continued U.S. interest rate eases running into 2026, will likely be required to fuel the move.

The immediate $0.29 level is a much more credible near-term target.

