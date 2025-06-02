BTC $104,440.35 -0.63%
Crypto Regulation News

Public Pressure Mounts: Most Voters Want Stricter Crypto Laws, New Poll Finds

Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

A new poll from the nonprofit organization Cedar Innovation Foundation shows that about 58% of American voters think the federal government should create new laws specifically regulating cryptocurrency.

Majority of Voters Want Fresh Crypto Laws, Poll Shows

According to a poll conducted by Change Research spanning 1,825 participants, only 15% of voters believe existing federal regulations are suitable for the current crypto climate, while nearly 60% of respondents believe new regulations are needed across the digital asset sector.

“The message from the poll is clear: The mandate voters delivered in the fall is still as strong as ever, and voters want Congress to act to create clear rules of the road for crypto,” Josh Vlasto, spokesperson for the Cedar Innovation Foundation, said in a June 2 press release.

The organization’s poll further showed that strong support for new crypto legislation is found across the ideological spectrum, with 71% of Democrats, 56% of Independents, and 51% of Republicans all backing a new crypto regulatory framework.

Meanwhile, 55% of voters of color expressed a desire for Congress to enact new digital asset laws as opposed to just applying existing legislation to the blockchain sector.

“With strong support from Democrats, and key constituencies like young men and voters of color, these results demonstrate the feeling across the country and on Capitol Hill that this issue isn’t unique, but is a top concern for many Americans,” Vlasto added. “Congress needs to act now.”

GENIUS Act Could See Key Senate Vote This Week

The results of the Cedar Innovation Foundation’s latest poll come during an important week for crypto regulation stateside, with the Senate preparing to potentially vote on the GENIUS Act.

The stablecoin legislative framework has garnered formidable bipartisan support despite political polarization over U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures in recent weeks.

However, it is still unclear whether U.S. lawmakers can generate enough support to formally advance the legislation in the coming days.

