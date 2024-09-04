BTC -4.52%
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Pro-Crypto Attorney John Deaton to Face-off Sen. Warren in Massachusetts this November

Elizabeth Warren John Deaton US Senators
Deaton will face-off against Senator Elizabeth Warren in November.
John Deaton wins Mass. primary

Crypto-friendly lawyer John Deaton, has won the Massachusetts Republican US Senate primary race on Tuesday. He will be facing-off against crypto antagonist Senator Elizabeth Warren, during the November elections.

The attorney has secured victory against fellow Republicans Bob Antonellis, industrial engineer, and Ian Cain, president of Quincy City Council.

Source: X / Eleanor Terrett

Deaton came live on X after the poll, stressing that he did not get into this race to lose. “We’re going to take on Elizabeth Warren and we’re gonna make history.”

John Deaton, founder of Crypto Law and a prominent attorney in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit, has been taking a “serious look” at the Senate run since the start of the year. Further, the lawyer-turned-senate bid to displace Sen. Warren, raising $1.36 million for his campaign Q1, compared to Warren’s $1.1 million.

Following the victory in the Republican primary in Massachusetts, Deaton noted that he was “humbled by the support from voters.”

“Tomorrow, we begin the next phase of the campaign – an effort that will hold Elizabeth Warren accountable for her failures on the border, the unaffordable cost of supporting a family, a broken healthcare system, abandoning our ally Israel, and restoring faith in our politics,” he said in a statement, as reported by the AP News.

He made various pledges during his speech after the victory, however, did not specifically mention about cryptos.

Meanwhile, Sen. Warren is seeking a third-term and has accepted two October debates, one in Boston and one in Springfield.

“A small handful of crypto billionaires and corporate special interests poured more than $2 million into a super PAC to handpick their preferred Republican candidate,” she said in an email statement to AP. “Now Massachusetts voters have a clear choice that could determine control of the Senate.”

Apparently, a political action committee (PAC) has invested $850,000 to boost John Deaton in the Massachusetts Senate primary. Some of the prominent contributors include Ripple executives Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse and Gemini founders Winklevoss Twins.

