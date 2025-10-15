BTC $110,790.19 -1.90%
Price Analysis

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Network Just Launched Its Own Trading Platform – Will This Finally Show What Pi Is Really Worth?

pi coin Pi Network
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
PI COIN Price Prediction

With all the market chaos lately, Pi Coin price is hanging around the $0.21 mark, which ironically isn’t that impressive. The coin has been sliding for months, and analysts keep lowering their price prediction as time goes on.

During the last market crash, Pi dropped as low as $0.17 before bouncing about 50% back to $0.20, which now looks like its main support level. This all comes just weeks after Pi Network announced new features meant to push its name deeper into the DeFi scene.

Pi Coin DEX Launch: Can It Really Compete?

PiDaoSwap is the project’s own decentralized exchange that lets users trade tokens directly on-chain without middlemen. It operates much like Uniswap or PancakeSwap, using liquidity pools and order books to keep every trade transparent between users.

What sets PiDaoSwap apart is that it’s built specifically for the Pi blockchain and will launch once the Pi Mainnet opens. If it delivers as planned, it could play the same key role for Pi that Uniswap plays for Ethereum, becoming the foundation of its DeFi ecosystem.

The team says they are putting a big focus on transparency and fair pricing to prevent manipulation. The Pi Wallet will act as the main control center, giving users access to key features like swapping, exchanging, adding liquidity, and managing tokens all in one place.

According to the Pi Network Core Team, this is a major step toward building the financial foundation of Pi’s ecosystem before the full mainnet launch, setting the stage for a more complete DeFi network around the project.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Will This Finally Show What Pi Is Really Worth?

Source: PIUSD / TradingView

The RSI at 31 shows Pi Coin is deeply oversold, similar to the rest of the market. From this point, the price likely makes a small bounce before any major move. The $0.20 support holds strong, with the price already bouncing from that level several times.

Still, the bearish scenario is the more likely one unless momentum in the Pi ecosystem turns around. To flip that view, the price needs to break above $0.23 and clear that double-top area around $0.225.

Maxi Doge: Can This Be The “Better Project” Than Pi?

While Pi Coin price tries to find its footing and prepares for the PiDaoSwap launch, a new project is already stealing attention. Maxi Doge is quickly turning into the meme coin everyone’s talking about this cycle.

Pi’s DeFi progress keeps moving, but Maxi Doge brings a whole different level of energy. It runs on Ethereum and captures the same fun, viral vibe that made Dogecoin explode, but this time it adds smarter tokenomics, strong staking rewards, and a fair launch that keeps whales from dominating early..

The project has already brought in more than $3.6 million during its presale and is offering up to 84 percent APY for early stakers. That mix of fast growth and strong rewards has traders calling it the next big meme coin to watch.

More than 150 new buyers joined in the past 24 hours. This is your chance to get in early and join the presale.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
