Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Network Just Launched Its Own Trading Platform – Will This Finally Show What Pi Is Really Worth?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

With all the market chaos lately, Pi Coin price is hanging around the $0.21 mark, which ironically isn’t that impressive. The coin has been sliding for months, and analysts keep lowering their price prediction as time goes on.

During the last market crash, Pi dropped as low as $0.17 before bouncing about 50% back to $0.20, which now looks like its main support level. This all comes just weeks after Pi Network announced new features meant to push its name deeper into the DeFi scene.

Pi Coin DEX Launch: Can It Really Compete?

PiDaoSwap is the project’s own decentralized exchange that lets users trade tokens directly on-chain without middlemen. It operates much like Uniswap or PancakeSwap, using liquidity pools and order books to keep every trade transparent between users.

What sets PiDaoSwap apart is that it’s built specifically for the Pi blockchain and will launch once the Pi Mainnet opens. If it delivers as planned, it could play the same key role for Pi that Uniswap plays for Ethereum, becoming the foundation of its DeFi ecosystem.

Try out Pi’s DeFi features—DEX and AMM functionalities—on Testnet in the Pi Wallet! Watch the new walkthrough video to learn more about the features and how to get started. https://t.co/A9s1muBOnT



This release expands Pi’s capabilities in a structured, utility-focused, and… — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) October 13, 2025

The team says they are putting a big focus on transparency and fair pricing to prevent manipulation. The Pi Wallet will act as the main control center, giving users access to key features like swapping, exchanging, adding liquidity, and managing tokens all in one place.

According to the Pi Network Core Team, this is a major step toward building the financial foundation of Pi’s ecosystem before the full mainnet launch, setting the stage for a more complete DeFi network around the project.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Will This Finally Show What Pi Is Really Worth?

Source: PIUSD / TradingView

The RSI at 31 shows Pi Coin is deeply oversold, similar to the rest of the market. From this point, the price likely makes a small bounce before any major move. The $0.20 support holds strong, with the price already bouncing from that level several times.

Still, the bearish scenario is the more likely one unless momentum in the Pi ecosystem turns around. To flip that view, the price needs to break above $0.23 and clear that double-top area around $0.225.

