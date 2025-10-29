BTC $113,285.14 -1.93%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Coin Pumps After Mainnet Migration As Price Skyrockets 30% in A Week – Is it Going To $0.50 in November 2025?

Altcoins Cryptocurrency pi coin Pi Network
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
pi coin price prediction

PI Coin jumped by about 15% in the last day and is now sitting near $0.26, All because of some fake hype. An article titled “Pi SWIFT Integration: Cross-Border Bank Activated” was pushed through OKX’s news feed, claiming Pi is now ISO 20022 compliant.

It spread fast, and got everyone hyped, but it was just a community post and not actual news.

Even though the story was false, it showed one thing: the PI chart reacts fast to any catalyst. And with mainnet onboarding another 3 million users, bringing the total to 24 million, the community momentum is still very real.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: The Mainnet Migration Is The Catalyst Going To Send It?

PI is finally joining the market rally. As full mainnet migration is getting closer, it pumped to about 0.2933 on Monday. It almost doubled from its monthly low and climbing for six days straight, rising more than 37%.

It launched off that 0.20 to 0.21 support zone with a huge breakout candle. So, the tiny pullback it’s seeing now is totally normal after a move like that. The key level to hold is around 0.25. If bulls turn that into support, the next goals are 0.294 and then the bigger liquidity area near 0.34.

If the momentum keeps rolling, the next big resistance sits around 0.38 to 0.42, which is where PI has failed in the past. The RSI is nearing 70, hinting a quick cooldown would actually help the chart stay healthy.

As long as PI holds above support, this still looks like the start of a real reversal. Even though it started as a hype spike.

Maxi Doge Could Be The Next Dogecoin

If Pi Coin can explode this fast from just a rumor, imagine what happens when real catalysts hit the market. And when altcoins start waking up, meme coins are usually the next ones to take off.

That is where Maxi Doge comes in. It is stepping up as the Dogecoin of this cycle, bringing the same hype energy that made DOGE a legend but with way better tokenomics.

Maxi Doge holders can earn up to 80% APY while waiting for the next big meme wave. The community keeps growing fast, whales have already been loading early, and the presale has passed 3.8 million raised so far.

If this rally keeps spreading across the market, Maxi Doge is already lined up to run hard when meme season officially returns.

Visit the Official Website Here
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
