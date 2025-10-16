Peter Thiel’s Erebor Bank Gets OCC Approval as Washington Softens Stance on Crypto-Linked Banking

With Thiel and Luckey's political ties greasing regulatory wheels, Erebor emerges as a $1M-crypto-holding 'narrow bank' for the innovation elite, signaling the Trump-era OCC's greenlight for safe crypto banking.

In a move signaling a subtle but significant policy shift in Washington, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has granted preliminary conditional approval to Erebor Bank, a new financial institution backed by technology prominents Peter Thiel, Palmer Luckey, and Joe Lonsdale.

The approval, announced Wednesday, marks the first de novo bank to receive national authorization under Comptroller Jonathan Gould, according to the Financial Times. Erebor Bank, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, filed its application on June 11, and its approval follows a four-month regulatory review.

“I am committed to a dynamic and diverse federal banking system, and our decision today is a first but important step in living up to that commitment,” Gould said.

Gould’s accompanying remarks indicated a notable shift from the regulator’s previous restrictive look: the OCC “does not impose blanket barriers to banks that want to engage in digital asset activities.”

That statement shows one of the clearest indications yet that U.S. banking regulators may be reconsidering their restrictive stance toward crypto-linked financial services, which was further exacerbated by the 2023 collapses of several crypto banks.

Analysts view the OCC’s decision as a watershed moment for the industry, a sign that Washington is ready to experiment with responsible crypto banking, provided institutions can demonstrate robust compliance and risk controls.

If Erebor secures full authorization, it could become a test case for how regulators manage digital asset exposure within federally chartered banks and a potential model for others seeking to bridge the gap between traditional banking and digital finance. The question now shifts to what Erebor will offer.

After SVB’s Fall, Erebor Bank Steps In to Serve Tech and Crypto Businesses

In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s dramatic collapse in 2023, which sent shockwaves through the startup and venture capital ecosystem, Erebor Bank is emerging as a deliberate attempt to fill the vacuum left in the financing of America’s economy.

Erebor seeks to serve clients in high-growth, high-tech sectors, including artificial intelligence, defense, manufacturing, and digital assets, as well as payment processors, venture funds, and trading firms.

The bank’s charter aims to operate as a full-service national bank, offering both traditional deposit and lending services, while integrating digital asset operations under a tightly regulated framework.

According to its filings, Erebor expects to hold approximately $1 million in cryptocurrency for transactional purposes, indicating limited but deliberate exposure to digital assets.

Unlike the risk-heavy approach that defined some of its predecessors, Erebor’s model aims for conservatism and compliance.

A source close to the company told the Financial Times that Erebor aims to be “a stable, low-risk, reliable bank doing normal banking things without screwing everyone over with undue risk.”

The fall of SVB, along with Silvergate, Signature Bank, and First Republic, had left tech startups and crypto firms struggling to find stable banking partners. This disruption forced many to seek offshore or non-traditional solutions, a gap Erebor now seeks to fill with institutional discipline and Silicon Valley know-how.

Still, Erebor is not fully operational yet. The OCC’s conditional approval means the institution must complete a series of compliance, cybersecurity, and capital adequacy reviews, a process that could take several months, before receiving a final charter.

How Erebor’s Approval Reflects Washington’s Crypto Policy Pivot

Erebor’s approval comes amid broader regulatory momentum in Washington.

President Donald Trump recently signed the GENIUS Act, a landmark bill establishing oversight rules for stablecoin issuers, while Congress continues to debate broader crypto market structure legislation and limits on a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The new policy climate has encouraged several crypto-linked firms, including Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, to pursue national trust or banking charters with the OCC.

In May, the OCC issued updated guidance confirming that banks may buy and sell cryptocurrencies held in custody at the direction of customers, an important reversal of prior restrictions.

The policy also allows institutions to outsource crypto custody and execution to third parties, provided they meet strict safety and soundness standards.

The clarification marked a clear shift toward integrating crypto activities within federally regulated banks.

Gould’s appointment in June reinforced that direction. The former Bitfury executive and OCC veteran was confirmed by the Senate in a narrow 50–45 vote, becoming the agency’s first permanent chief since 2020.

His background in blockchain and digital assets has shaped a more open stance toward innovation in banking.

Under his leadership, the OCC has already removed references to “reputation risk” in its internal guidance, a change viewed as reducing barriers for banks engaging in crypto-related services.

Despite the shift, some lawmakers have voiced concerns about the growing ties between politics and cryptocurrency.

In August, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, and Ron Wyden urged Gould to investigate potential conflicts of interest related to President Trump’s personal involvement in crypto ventures, particularly a stablecoin called USD1 issued by World Liberty Financial.

The senators questioned whether the OCC could maintain impartial oversight as it becomes the primary regulator for stablecoins under the GENIUS Act.