Pepe Unchained Secures $11.5M in Presale, Positioned to Lead Renewed Meme Coin Supercycle

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has raised over $11.5 million in its presale, including more than $500,000 secured in just the past four days.

Investors are eyeing Pepe Unchained as a major upgrade over its predecessor, Pepe ($PEPE). And as the meme coin supercycle gears up for a comeback in the fourth quarter, Pepe Unchained looks set to take the lead this time instead of its clunky old counterpart.

This narrative has led to a competitive push among investors to acquire more and more of $PEPU, with enough momentum to push funding capital to $12 million in the coming days.

The price of $PEPU has already risen to $0.0094603 recently as the previous round sold out rapidly, and within 48 hours in the next price stage it is increasing to $0.00949820.

The Meme Coin Supercycle May See a Round Two in 2024 by October

As the bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC) sets the tone for the broader market – wherever it moves, the rest of the market follows.

For example, Bitcoin has lost 8.46% of its value over the past six months, and this decline has been mirrored across most alternative cryptocurrencies.

Consequently, only 18 of the top 50 cryptocurrencies have outperformed Bitcoin in the last 90 days, reflecting a troubled Bitcoin season.

The good news is that historical data indicates Bitcoin’s price action may improve in the months ahead.

October is historically its third-best month, with an average gain of 26.9%, while November has delivered an average increase of 36.01% since 2011.

If past performance is any guide, these months could trigger a renewed altcoin season and possibly reignite the meme coin supercycle seen earlier this year.

In the first half of 2024, Pepe ($PEPE) led the meme coin sector with impressive gains, maintaining a year-to-date increase of 473%.

However, it has become evident that the market is seeking an upgrade and wants the Ethereum shackles to go.

Remember When Pepe Turned $3K Into $46M? That’s What Pepe Unchained Can Replicate – Or Possibly Surpass

The nearly $12 million raised by Pepe Unchained, even amid the current market downturn, highlights the growing demand for a $PEPE upgrade, especially as whales start losing interest in the latter.

Last week, around $8.96 million worth of $PEPE was moved from large holders’ wallets to exchanges, indicating increasing bearish pressure on the third most valuable meme coin’s already troubled price.

If Bitcoin’s historical trends hold and yield strong returns in the coming months, the market will likely embrace a new leading meme coin. Based on current momentum, that coin seems to be Pepe Unchained.

For those not already aware, Pepe Unchained addresses the limitations of $PEPE by leveraging its own blockchain, which provides lower transaction costs and faster processing times. This advancement enhances existing features and lays the launchpad for future meme coins.

With such potential, Pepe Unchained could very well replicate $PEPE’s remarkable success earlier this year, where one investor turned $3,000 into $46 million, according to Lookonchain.

Indeed, such a remarkable return can transform fortunes in the crypto space, where a single token has the potential to change lives forever.

Investors who miss this opportunity might kick themselves and watch jealously from the sidelines as others reap the rewards.

The Pepe Unchained Layer 2 Nears Launch

The Pepe Unchained project on X has hinted that its Layer 2 solution is approaching launch.

With the official website indicating that this will occur after the presale concludes, this raises the possibility that the presale might be ending soon, making it crucial to acquire $PEPU while it remains available at its discounted rate.

A potential listing on a major exchange, part of the project’s roadmap, could significantly boost its price. Additionally, Pepe Unchained’s attention may draw the interest of major exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.

Pepe Unchained has passed comprehensive audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, confirming the security and integrity of its smart contract.

