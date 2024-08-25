Pepe Price Up 12% in 24 Hours With Massive $1.2 Billion Volume – Can PEPE Reach $10 Per Coin?

Pepe (PEPE) has recently gained significant traction in the crypto market, with its price surging by 12% over the past 24 hours. As of now, Pepe is trading at $0.000009, supported by a massive 24-hour trading volume of approximately $968 million.

Despite a slight dip of 0.64% recently, the current rally has catapulted Pepe to the #25 spot, boasting a market capitalization of $3.78 billion.

With a circulating supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE coins, this meme coin generates buzz among traders and investors alike.

Pepe Technical Analysis: Critical Levels to Watch

On the 4-hour chart, Pepe is at a crucial technical crossroads, with the price navigating between two significant trendlines.

The downward trendline is currently capping gains around the $0.00000986 mark, making this a key resistance level.

On the other hand, the upward trendline offers robust support near the $0.00000814 level, providing a safety net against potential sell-offs.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has seen a slight decline but remains above 50, indicating that the bulls still have control over the market.

This suggests that while buying momentum may have cooled off slightly, the overall market sentiment is still positive.

Moreover, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned just below the current price at $0.00000830, acting as a dynamic support level.

This EMA could play a crucial role in preventing further downside, offering traders a point of confidence.

Pepe Price Retraces 38.2%; What to Expect Next?

Should Pepe’s price break below the $0.00000814 support level, the next major support zone to watch is around $0.00000751.

🚀 Pepe Price Update: On the 4-hour chart, $PEPE is at a critical technical crossroads. Key levels to watch: resistance at $0.00000986 and strong support at $0.00000814. Will bulls push it higher? 👀#PepeCoin #CryptoAnalysis #BTC pic.twitter.com/vAQWGAa5zi — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 25, 2024

Conversely, a bullish breakout above the $0.00000931 resistance could reignite buying interest, propelling Pepe towards higher resistance levels.

Conclusion: Is $10 Per Coin Achievable?

As long as Pepe maintains its position above the $0.00000814 support level, the bullish trend will likely continue.

Upside targets around $0.00000931 and beyond are within reach, but traders should closely monitor these key levels for potential breakout opportunities.

While the $10 per coin target may seem ambitious, the ongoing momentum and market sentiment suggest that Pepe could see significant gains in the near term.

Why Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is a Strong Addition to Your Crypto Portfolio

Transitioning from the buzz around Pepe Coin, it’s clear that meme coins are taking the crypto market by storm. Among the promising newcomers, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is rapidly gaining attention for its potential to deliver substantial returns.

Presale Advantage: Investing in $PEPU during its presale phase could result in significant gains, according to crypto experts like Jacob Crypto Bury.

Passive Income Opportunity: The 499% APY staking feature offers an excellent chance to generate passive income, making $PEPU a strong contender in the market.

Investor Confidence: With 321 million $PEPU tokens already staked, there’s clear evidence of strong investor confidence in the project’s long-term success.

Don’t Miss Out on the Pepe Unchained Presale

Secure Investment: Pepe Unchained’s smart contract has undergone thorough audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, ensuring a secure investment opportunity.

Easy Purchase Options: Buying $PEPU is simple, with options to purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even a credit card.

Take Action Now: With the presale nearing its next price increase, it is time to potentially grow your wealth significantly.

This optimistic outlook is supported by popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury, who predicts strong growth for meme coins this year and emphasizes the benefits of investing early in presales like Pepe Unchained.

As of the latest update, the presale has raised $10.49 million from its $10.51 million goal.

Currently, 1 $PEPU is priced at $0.0089461, but the clock is ticking for the next price increase. Secure your investment before the price goes up!

