PEPE Price Prediction: Whales Add Millions as PEPE Outperforms the Entire Meme Coin Market

Pepe has emerged as the play of choice among smart money – Pepe price prediction now eyes new highs as capital rotates into meme coins.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 8, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe has outperformed the wider meme coin sector amid significant whale accumulation, a testament to bullishness for Pepe price predictions.

The meme coin surged 2.5% during Monday trading, outpacing the CoinDesk Memecoin Index’s 2.24% gain over the same period.

With markets anticipating another 50 bps in rate cuts before year-end, the macro backdrop continues to drive capital rotation into higher-risk assets like meme coins.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 BLACKROCK CIO SAYS THE FEDERAL RESERVE WILL CUT RATES BY 50 BPS pic.twitter.com/ekZBcPlakt — CEO (@Investments_CEO) October 7, 2025

Whale behavior underscores the trend. Over the past month, the 100 PEPE wallets have deepened their holdings by 4.18% to 307.6 trillion tokens, according to Nansen data.

Top 100 pepe wallet holdings over past 30 days. Source: Nansen.

Pepe Price Prediction: Are Whales Positioned Ahead of a Surge?

Pepe may be facing its last buy-the-dip opportunity before a breakout, as it nears the apex of a 7-month bullish pennant pattern.

The meme coin is currently retesting a historically significant demand zone around $0.000009, a consistent bottom marker and launchpad throughout its consolidation.

Pepe currently retests a historically significant demand zone around $0.000009, acting as a bottom marker and launchpad throughout the pattern’s consolidation.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bullish pennant nears apex. Source: TradingView.

A bounce here could set sights on the key breakout threshold at $0.0000125, a long-standing supply zone that has capped upside throughout the pattern.

With this level as support, a fully realized breakout could see a 210% move to all-time highs at $0.000029, opening the door to new price discovery.

With continued U.S. interest rate easing into 2026 and growing potential for TradFi exposure through ETFs, the rally could extend 430% to $0.00005.

However, momentum indicators signal caution. Sellers appear to overpower buyers, with the RSI facing rejection at the neutral line.

The MACD histogram also narrows in on a potential death cross below the signal line. Its golden cross has been brief, underscoring weak conviction among bulls.

A breakdown remains on the table. Losing the $0.000009 support risks invalidating the pattern, with downside potential toward $0.0000055, a previous support zone.

You Can Now Make Passive Income With Pepe – Here’s How

As capital floods back into high-risk, high-reward meme coins, PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is giving traders a way to profit from the trend—without rolling the dice on the next pump.

It’s the first mine-to-earn meme coin, replacing the old “buy and wait” strategy with a simple, gamified process.

There’s no hardware required, just log in, acquire nodes, assemble rigs, and begin generating rewards across meme coins before the token even launches.

Deflation strengthens the model: 70% of all $PEPENODE spent on nodes and rigs is burned, reducing supply and supporting long-term token value.

Momentum is rising fast. The presale has already exceeded $1.7 million, while early stakers are still earning up to 740% APY before the next phase begins.

Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining. The next price increase is just a day away; waiting could mean paying more to get started.

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).

Buy PEPENODE Here.