PEPE Price Prediction: Whales Add Millions as PEPE Outperforms the Entire Meme Coin Market
Pepe has outperformed the wider meme coin sector amid significant whale accumulation, a testament to bullishness for Pepe price predictions.
The meme coin surged 2.5% during Monday trading, outpacing the CoinDesk Memecoin Index’s 2.24% gain over the same period.
With markets anticipating another 50 bps in rate cuts before year-end, the macro backdrop continues to drive capital rotation into higher-risk assets like meme coins.
Whale behavior underscores the trend. Over the past month, the 100 PEPE wallets have deepened their holdings by 4.18% to 307.6 trillion tokens, according to Nansen data.
Pepe Price Prediction: Are Whales Positioned Ahead of a Surge?
Pepe may be facing its last buy-the-dip opportunity before a breakout, as it nears the apex of a 7-month bullish pennant pattern.
The meme coin is currently retesting a historically significant demand zone around $0.000009, a consistent bottom marker and launchpad throughout its consolidation.
A bounce here could set sights on the key breakout threshold at $0.0000125, a long-standing supply zone that has capped upside throughout the pattern.
With this level as support, a fully realized breakout could see a 210% move to all-time highs at $0.000029, opening the door to new price discovery.
With continued U.S. interest rate easing into 2026 and growing potential for TradFi exposure through ETFs, the rally could extend 430% to $0.00005.
However, momentum indicators signal caution. Sellers appear to overpower buyers, with the RSI facing rejection at the neutral line.
The MACD histogram also narrows in on a potential death cross below the signal line. Its golden cross has been brief, underscoring weak conviction among bulls.
A breakdown remains on the table. Losing the $0.000009 support risks invalidating the pattern, with downside potential toward $0.0000055, a previous support zone.
You Can Now Make Passive Income With Pepe – Here’s How
As capital floods back into high-risk, high-reward meme coins, PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is giving traders a way to profit from the trend—without rolling the dice on the next pump.
It’s the first mine-to-earn meme coin, replacing the old “buy and wait” strategy with a simple, gamified process.
There’s no hardware required, just log in, acquire nodes, assemble rigs, and begin generating rewards across meme coins before the token even launches.
Deflation strengthens the model: 70% of all $PEPENODE spent on nodes and rigs is burned, reducing supply and supporting long-term token value.
Momentum is rising fast. The presale has already exceeded $1.7 million, while early stakers are still earning up to 740% APY before the next phase begins.
Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining. The next price increase is just a day away; waiting could mean paying more to get started.
To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).
