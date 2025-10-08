BTC $123,278.89 1.04%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

PEPE Price Prediction: Whales Add Millions as PEPE Outperforms the Entire Meme Coin Market

Pepe Price Prediction Technical Analysis
Pepe has emerged as the play of choice among smart money – Pepe price prediction now eyes new highs as capital rotates into meme coins.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
PEPE Price Prediction: Whales Add Millions as PEPE Outperforms the Entire Meme Coin Market

Pepe has outperformed the wider meme coin sector amid significant whale accumulation, a testament to bullishness for Pepe price predictions.

The meme coin surged 2.5% during Monday trading, outpacing the CoinDesk Memecoin Index’s 2.24% gain over the same period.

With markets anticipating another 50 bps in rate cuts before year-end, the macro backdrop continues to drive capital rotation into higher-risk assets like meme coins.

Whale behavior underscores the trend. Over the past month, the 100 PEPE wallets have deepened their holdings by 4.18% to 307.6 trillion tokens, according to Nansen data.

Top 100 pepe wallet holdings over past 30 days. Source: Nansen.
Top 100 pepe wallet holdings over past 30 days. Source: Nansen.

Pepe Price Prediction: Are Whales Positioned Ahead of a Surge?

Pepe may be facing its last buy-the-dip opportunity before a breakout, as it nears the apex of a 7-month bullish pennant pattern.

The meme coin is currently retesting a historically significant demand zone around $0.000009, a consistent bottom marker and launchpad throughout its consolidation.

Pepe currently retests a historically significant demand zone around $0.000009, acting as a bottom marker and launchpad throughout the pattern’s consolidation.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bullish pennant nears apex. Source: TradingView.
PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bullish pennant nears apex. Source: TradingView.

A bounce here could set sights on the key breakout threshold at $0.0000125, a long-standing supply zone that has capped upside throughout the pattern.

With this level as support, a fully realized breakout could see a 210% move to all-time highs at $0.000029, opening the door to new price discovery.

With continued U.S. interest rate easing into 2026 and growing potential for TradFi exposure through ETFs, the rally could extend 430% to $0.00005.

However, momentum indicators signal caution. Sellers appear to overpower buyers, with the RSI facing rejection at the neutral line.

The MACD histogram also narrows in on a potential death cross below the signal line. Its golden cross has been brief, underscoring weak conviction among bulls.

A breakdown remains on the table. Losing the $0.000009 support risks invalidating the pattern, with downside potential toward $0.0000055, a previous support zone.

You Can Now Make Passive Income With Pepe – Here’s How

As capital floods back into high-risk, high-reward meme coins, PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is giving traders a way to profit from the trend—without rolling the dice on the next pump.

It’s the first mine-to-earn meme coin, replacing the old “buy and wait” strategy with a simple, gamified process.

There’s no hardware required, just log in, acquire nodes, assemble rigs, and begin generating rewards across meme coins before the token even launches.

Deflation strengthens the model: 70% of all $PEPENODE spent on nodes and rigs is burned, reducing supply and supporting long-term token value.

Momentum is rising fast. The presale has already exceeded $1.7 million, while early stakers are still earning up to 740% APY before the next phase begins.

Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining. The next price increase is just a day away; waiting could mean paying more to get started.

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).

Buy PEPENODE Here.

