Pepe Price Prediction: Trump Posts Pepe Meme on Socials – Is He About to Buy?

Meme coin speculators are watching PEPE closely, following what many interpret as a soft shill from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 29, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A May 29 Truth Social post from Trump has been widely read as a subtle nod to Pepe, sparking viral traction and bolstering bullish Pepe price forecasts.

The situation has drawn comparisons to Elon Musk’s public endorsements of Dogecoin, which helped propel DOGE to the top of the meme coin market during the last bull cycle.

🚨 Wait, what Trump just dropped a $PEPE pic on Truth Social 🚨



Is this a secret crypto endorsement or just trolling the internet?



Either way the $PEPE rocket might just have a new co-pilot.



What’s next a $PEPE rally or a Twitter melt down Stay tuned👀 pic.twitter.com/cu8RF7D55b — Josh Mair (@WizzOfCrypto) May 29, 2025

While not an explicit endorsement, Trump’s post has ignited a wave of excitement among speculators, fueling hopes that history might repeat itself with PEPE.

Still, market reaction has been tempered by broader macro pressures. A 6% price surge in the hours following the post quickly gave way to an 18% correction.

The U.S. Court of International Trade’s flip-flop on Trump’s tariff suspensions appears to be the primary driver of the shift, as risk-on sentiment recedes and traders remain cautiously optimistic.

PEPE Price Prediction: Could Hype-Fuelled Speculation Push New Highs?

A more direct presidential shill could give PEPE the momentum it needs to break out of the channel forming the handle of a 5-month cup-and-handle pattern.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, cup-and-handle pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.

The initial market reaction to Trump’s post pushed the PEPE price towards its upper resistance, but the move lacked the conviction for a full retest.

Momentum indicators currently favour the bears, with the MACD line widening its gap below the signal line after a recent death cross—a sign of a sustained near-term downtrend.

More so, the RSI is en route to cross below the neutral line at 52, adopting a steep downtrend. If this trend continues, sellers stand to overwhelm buyers.

A social catalyst could maintain the pattern, with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level—a common bottom during minor corrections—at $0.00001 serving as a potential reversal point.

On the contrary, a breakdown below lower support could invalidate the bullish pattern completely, eying the next key support level at $0.000008.

Should a breakout occur by mid-June, the cup-and-handle pattern suggests upside toward $0.000026—a 100% gain from current prices.

Traders Have Under 24 Hours to Catch This Pepe Opportunity

Since the mid-April market bottom, those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as most coins loom far below their highs just four months ago.

That’s where MIND of Pepe ($MIND) steps in, giving traders a chance to get in early and stay ahead of high-gaining opportunities.

The MIND of Pepe AI will actively engage with the crypto community through X—driving conversations, uncovering alpha opportunities, and delivering exclusive, token-gated insights.

Inside its Telegram community, holders get early access to high-potential tokens before they hit the market, keeping them ahead of the curve.

At the time of writing, MIND has raised almost $11.5 million in its ongoing presale, capitalizing on the Pepe brand and one of this cycle’s strongest meme coin narratives: AI agents.

There are just under 24 hours before this phase ends, unlocking the untapped demand of exchanges.

You can keep up with MIND of Pepe on the mentioned socials, or join the presale on the MIND of Pepe website.