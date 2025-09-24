Pepe Price Prediction: Rare ‘Ascending Triangle’ Pattern Signals 300% Breakout – Here’s How PEPE Could Triple Your Money

A massive ascending triangle setup is forming – Pepe price prediction points to a 300% move soon.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe is closing in on the apex of an ascending triangle formation that has been brewing since mid-2024, adding weight to bullish Pepe price predictions.

The setup could mark one of the final buy-the-dip opportunities before the meme coin’s next breakout move, with market narratives continuing to favor a Q4 bull run.

This week’s U.S. Fed speech strengthened hopes for continued interest rate easing, with the potential to stimulate capital rotation into riskier plays like PEPE.

💥BREAKING:



POWELL SAYS AFTER SEPTEMBER CUT, FED IS 'WELL POSITIONED' pic.twitter.com/t3z2QtTbCA — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 23, 2025

At the same time, speculation is growing around a spot PEPE ETF. With the SEC’s new generic listing standards set to fast-track crypto ETPs, Pepe could soon find its way into TradFi markets.

Smart money appears to be taking positions. Nansen data shows the top 100 PEPE wallets have accumulated 6.84 trillion tokens over the past week, bringing their total to 306 trillion.

Top 100 PEPE wallet holdings. Source: Nansen.

Pepe Price Prediction: Is a 300% Move Near?

The early-week correction has affirmed the lower boundary of the 6-month symmetrical triangle pattern, further validating the bullish setup as it approaches its apex.

PEPE / USDT symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators suggest this could be a reversal point. The RSI has steadied at 40 after a sharp pullback from near-overbought levels, signaling easing sell pressure.

The MACD histogram shows a similar shift, flattening into what could mark a local bottom. Still, the move is not decisively bullish, leaving room for a breakdown scenario.

In that scenario, PEPE could fall 40% to retest strong historical support at $0.0000055, which marked a previous double bottom reversal.

Yet, the broader narrative leans bullish. A sustained reversal could set up another retest of the triangle’s upper boundary.

The breakout path first targets Pepe’s December high near $0.000028 for a 200% move. Fully realized, the setup points toward $0.00005, a 320% gain from current levels.

Though this target likely hinges on catalysts for new demand drivers like rate cuts, corporate treasury adoption, and spot ETFs, to tie Pepe into this cycle’s biggest narrative: TradFi.

