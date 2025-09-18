Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Dumps, Top 100 Wallets Load Up – Will They Be Proven Right Again?

BTC $117,585.27 2.25%
ETH $4,615.02 3.95%
SOL $251.95 8.05%
PEPE $0.000011 7.11%
SHIB $0.000013 5.19%
DOGE $0.28 8.29%
XRP $3.11 3.93%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.19
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Dips, Top 100 Wallets Load Up – Will They Be Proven Right Again?

Pepe Price Prediction Whale
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The top 100 PEPE holders are buying the dip – Pepe price prediction now eyes the next leg up as smart money takes position.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Dumps, Top 100 Wallets Load Up – Will They Be Proven Right Again?

Whales are going against the grain, accumulating the Monday dip, a testament to bullish PEPE price predictions.

Their early positioning is already paying off. The meme coin has bounced back 10% bounce from Monday lows, and buyers show no signs of slowing down.

According to Nansen data, the top 100 PEPE wallets have added 430 billion PEPE in the past 24 hours, bringing weekly inflows to 4.32 trillion.

This smart money activity closely follows the U.S. macro narrative, with Tuesday delivering on anticipations of interest rate cuts, fuelling fresh capital rotation into riskier plays like Pepe.

And with another 50 bps in cuts expected before year-end, whales could be positioning for a much larger upside move.

2025 interest rate cut probabilities. Source: CME FedWatch tool.
2025 interest rate cut probabilities. Source: CME FedWatch tool.

PEPE Price Predctions: Are Whales Ahead of The Next Rally?

This smart money accumulation comes as Pepe affirms the breakout of a two-month bull flag, securing the historically significant $0.00001 level as support.

The continuation pattern stands to see the pepe price continue its August bull run, free from its consolidation.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bull flag pattern breakout continues. Source: TradingView.
PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bull flag pattern breakout continues. Source: TradingView.

$0.00001 now serves as a launchpad for the next leg higher, with buyers showing clear resilience. The RSI has rebounded off the neutral line, a sign that buyers are driving the wider trend.

More so, the MACD line continues to widen its lead over the signal line, suggesting that upward momentum is building despite early-week sell pressure.

With this setup, PEPE looks primed to fully realize the wedge breakout, targeting $0.000016 for a 40% move from current levels.

But as the bull market matures, a stronger rally, supported consistent rate cuts headed into 2026, could extend the run toward $0.000040 for an explosive 255% gain.

Historical Patterns Suggest Pepe Might Not Be the Meme Coin Play

Pepe might deliver a 3.5x move in the coming months, but history suggests the strongest social momentum lies with Doge-branded tokens.

We’ve seen it before: Dogecoin in 2021, then Shiba Inu, Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and most recently Dowge. Every bull run delivers its own Doge-inspired parabolic runner.

Now, traders are looking to Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next contender.

Maxi Doge presale website.
Maxi Doge presale website.

Maxi Doge takes the no-utility approach and infuses it with gym-culture satire and trader humor, making it more than a meme — it’s a lifestyle asset.

The hype is already translating into numbers. The $MAXI presale has raised over $2.3 million, with early buyers earning a high 142% APY through staking.

You can join the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale now on the official website.

You can follow Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-18 14:33:56
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
7.11 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,323,689,241,001
0.95
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-18 14:33:56
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
BNB Price Prediction: Binance Coin Hits New All-Time High of $1,000 as CZ Calls for “Next 10,000x Together” – What’s Truly Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-18 17:52:23
Altcoin News
PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-18 17:00:32
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors