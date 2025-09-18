Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Dumps, Top 100 Wallets Load Up – Will They Be Proven Right Again?

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Dips, Top 100 Wallets Load Up – Will They Be Proven Right Again?

The top 100 PEPE holders are buying the dip – Pepe price prediction now eyes the next leg up as smart money takes position.

Whales are going against the grain, accumulating the Monday dip, a testament to bullish PEPE price predictions.

Their early positioning is already paying off. The meme coin has bounced back 10% bounce from Monday lows, and buyers show no signs of slowing down.

According to Nansen data, the top 100 PEPE wallets have added 430 billion PEPE in the past 24 hours, bringing weekly inflows to 4.32 trillion.

This smart money activity closely follows the U.S. macro narrative, with Tuesday delivering on anticipations of interest rate cuts, fuelling fresh capital rotation into riskier plays like Pepe.

And with another 50 bps in cuts expected before year-end, whales could be positioning for a much larger upside move.

2025 interest rate cut probabilities. Source: CME FedWatch tool.

PEPE Price Predctions: Are Whales Ahead of The Next Rally?

This smart money accumulation comes as Pepe affirms the breakout of a two-month bull flag, securing the historically significant $0.00001 level as support.

The continuation pattern stands to see the pepe price continue its August bull run, free from its consolidation.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bull flag pattern breakout continues. Source: TradingView.

$0.00001 now serves as a launchpad for the next leg higher, with buyers showing clear resilience. The RSI has rebounded off the neutral line, a sign that buyers are driving the wider trend.

More so, the MACD line continues to widen its lead over the signal line, suggesting that upward momentum is building despite early-week sell pressure.

With this setup, PEPE looks primed to fully realize the wedge breakout, targeting $0.000016 for a 40% move from current levels.

But as the bull market matures, a stronger rally, supported consistent rate cuts headed into 2026, could extend the run toward $0.000040 for an explosive 255% gain.

