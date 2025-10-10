Pepe Price Prediction: Meme Coins Are Crashing – Will PEPE Be the First to Go or the First to Bounce?

PEPE’s next move could change everything – Pepe price prediction explores if this breakdown turns into a legendary bounce.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A sharp market pullback has put pressure on PEPE’s 7-month breakout pattern, bringing the chart to a make-or-break point for a bullish Pepe price prediction.

The meme coin now sits at a critical level, where the next move could either confirm a deeper correction or set up a high-conviction buy-the-dip opportunity.

Whale wallets are clearly leaning bullish — the top 100 holders added over 2.7 trillion PEPE in the past week, according to Nansen.

Still, short-term sentiment remains shaky, with CoinGlass reporting a 13.6% drop in open interest, showing a decline in speculative demand.

Pepe Open Interest. Source: Coinglass.

Those who remain engaged appear to be betting on a bounce, with the funding rate almost tripling to 0.0095 over the past 24 hours, suggesting traders are retaking long positions.

Pepe Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass.

PEPE Price Analysis: Deeper Slide or Bounce Ahead?

Pepe now sits at a crucial confluence of support around $0.000009: a historical demand zone aligning with the lower boundary of a 7-month bullish pennant pattern.

This level marks the final threshold before a breakdown, with momentum indicators signaling caution.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bullish pennant pattern retest. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has slipped below the neutral line, showing sellers in control, though a reversal around 40 could hint at buyers stepping back in.

The MACD histogram paints a similar picture. While a death cross suggests downside risk, the narrow gap between the lines shows bearish momentum remains fragile.

In a breakdown scenario, the next key support sits 40% lower at $0.0000055.

However, with market participants positioning for a bounce, focus could shift back to a breakout. The key threshold remains the $0.0000125 supply zone.

However, if momentum flips bullish, a bounce could put a breakout back in focus. The key threshold sits around a past supply zone at $0.0000125.

Flipping this level into support would validate the pennant pattern and target a 215% move toward $0.000029.

But under stronger demand with continued U.S. interest rate easing into 2026 and growing potential for TradFi exposure through ETFs, the rally could extend 430% to $0.00005.

