Price Analysis

Pepe Price Prediction: Meme Coins Are Crashing – Will PEPE Be the First to Go or the First to Bounce?

Meme Coins Pepe Price Prediction
PEPE’s next move could change everything – Pepe price prediction explores if this breakdown turns into a legendary bounce.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Pepe Price Prediction: Meme Coins Are Crashing – Will PEPE Be the First to Go or the First to Bounce?

A sharp market pullback has put pressure on PEPE’s 7-month breakout pattern, bringing the chart to a make-or-break point for a bullish Pepe price prediction.

The meme coin now sits at a critical level, where the next move could either confirm a deeper correction or set up a high-conviction buy-the-dip opportunity.

Whale wallets are clearly leaning bullish — the top 100 holders added over 2.7 trillion PEPE in the past week, according to Nansen.

Still, short-term sentiment remains shaky, with CoinGlass reporting a 13.6% drop in open interest, showing a decline in speculative demand.

Pepe Open Interest. Source: Coinglass.
Pepe Open Interest. Source: Coinglass.

Those who remain engaged appear to be betting on a bounce, with the funding rate almost tripling to 0.0095 over the past 24 hours, suggesting traders are retaking long positions.

Yet optimism persists among active traders. The funding rate has nearly tripled to 0.0095 in the past 24 hours, suggesting traders are retaking long positions amid the retest.

Pepe Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass.
Pepe Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass.

PEPE Price Analysis: Deeper Slide or Bounce Ahead?

Pepe now sits at a crucial confluence of support around $0.000009: a historical demand zone aligning with the lower boundary of a 7-month bullish pennant pattern.

This level marks the final threshold before a breakdown, with momentum indicators signaling caution.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bullish pennant pattern retest. Source: TradingView.
PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bullish pennant pattern retest. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has slipped below the neutral line, showing sellers in control, though a reversal around 40 could hint at buyers stepping back in.

The MACD histogram paints a similar picture. While a death cross suggests downside risk, the narrow gap between the lines shows bearish momentum remains fragile.

In a breakdown scenario, the next key support sits 40% lower at $0.0000055.

However, with market participants positioning for a bounce, focus could shift back to a breakout. The key threshold remains the $0.0000125 supply zone.

However, if momentum flips bullish, a bounce could put a breakout back in focus. The key threshold sits around a past supply zone at $0.0000125.

Flipping this level into support would validate the pennant pattern and target a 215% move toward $0.000029.

But under stronger demand with continued U.S. interest rate easing into 2026 and growing potential for TradFi exposure through ETFs, the rally could extend 430% to $0.00005.

You Can Now Make Passive Income On Pepe – Here’s How

Moments like this can leave traders unsure of what to do – buying the dip could lead to big gains, or it could mean getting stuck holding a falling token.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) removes that guesswork by introducing the first mine-to-earn meme coin, where building your position is simple, fun, and rewarding.

There’s no expensive hardware needed. Just log in, collect nodes, build virtual rigs, and start earning rewards – even before the token officially launches.

Deflation strengthens returns: 70% of all $PEPENODE spent on nodes and rigs is burned, reducing supply and supporting long-term token value.

Momentum is already building fast. The presale has surpassed $1.7 million, while early stakers continue to earn a high 723% APY.

You can join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining.

The next price increase is just days away; waiting could mean paying more to get started.

Visit the Official Website Here

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).

Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
26.88 %
Pepe

Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
