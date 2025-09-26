Pepe Price Prediction: Fibonacci, Daily Support, and Whale Buys Align – 100% Breakout Coming Next

Smart money is buying the dips as Pepe navigates a key confluence zone – PEPE price prediction now eyes a 2x move as breakout nears.

Technicals and accumulation patterns are laying the groundwork for a potential breakout, fueling renewed bullishness in PEPE price predictions.

The meme coin is currently approaching a high-confluence support zone, sitting at the intersection of a three-month-long trendline and a key Fibonacci retracement level – both converging near the apex of a possible breakout.

Whales appear to be positioning ahead of the move. Since PEPE’s recent local top, the top 100 wallets have increased their holdings by over 6 trillion tokens, according to Nansen data.

Pepe whales accumulate alongside correction. Source: Nansen.

This show of conviction comes as market narratives continue to favor a Q4 bull run.

With U.S. inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for further interest rate cuts are strengthening, with the potential to stimulate capital rotation into riskier plays like Pepe.

Pepe Price Prediction: Confluence Zone Eyes 100% Move

This confluence zone set up the potential breakout of a bullish pennant pattern forming since the May pepe price bull run.

The pattern’s upper resistance and lower support are converging toward an apex, with a strong confluence of support acting as a launchpad for the next retest.



The 0.786 Fibonacci retracement, often a bottom marker in steep corrections, aligns with a 3-month support level around $0.000009, creating a compelling setup for a bounce.

Momentum indicators strengthen the bullish case. The RSI has found footing just above the oversold threshold at 30, signaling buyers may be stepping back in.

Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is flattening below the signal line, suggesting the early stages of a potential uptrend.

If buy pressure builds, a successful breakout attempt would target $0.000019 for a possible 100% gain—a 2x move from current prices.

Stronger catalysts, however, could extend the rally. With U.S. rate cuts and spot ETF approval on the table under new SEC listing standards, Pepe could retest its all-time high at $0.000029.

That would mark a 220% surge and potentially push the price into new discovery before year-end.

