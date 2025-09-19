BTC $115,494.06 -1.62%
Industry Talk

Pepe Price Prediction: Bounce Confirmed, Charts Screaming 350% Upside – Will PEPE Deliver the Next Meme Explosion?

Pepe Price Prediction Technical Analysis
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Pepe has confirmed a historically significant level of support – Pepe price prediction now eyes a 350% run with newfound footing.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Pepe Price Prediction: Bounce Confirmed, Charts Screaming 350% Upside – Will PEPE Deliver the Next Meme Explosion?

The past week has strengthened Pepe’s September bounce, and the potential early stages of a 350% move are flashing on PEPE price predictions.

The meme coin has affirmed psychological support at $0.00001, a testament to bullish sentiment as the U.S. macro narrative fuels fresh capital rotation.

This Month’s FOMC meeting delivered on market anticipations of interest rate cuts, stimulating new demand for risk assets like Pepe.

And with another 50 bps in cuts expected before year-end, continued macro support could create a parabolic setup.

Pepe Price Prediction: Chart Screams 350% upside

With September’s bull run shaping into an uptrend with real staying power, the upper boundary of a symmetrical triangle forming since May 2024 is back in focus.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.
PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

The $0.000015 level stands as the key threshold for a breakout, a ceiling that has capped upside since May 2025.

Once overcome, the PEPE price could reclaim the next key resistance at $0.000028. But a fully realised breakout sets a potential $0.00005 target, a 350% move from current levels.

Still, momentum indicators advise caution. The RSI is sliding sharply back toward the neutral line, a level that must hold if buyers are to sustain this push.

Yet, the MACD line maintains a strong lead over the signal line despite signs of softening, underscoring that the broader uptrend still carries weight.

Failure to hold momentum could trigger a retest of the pattern’s support, opening the risk of breakdown.

In that scenario, PEPE could revisit strong historical support at $0.0000055, a 50% decline from here.

A New Pepe Coin Has More Explosive Potential

When it comes to large-cap meme coins like Pepe, big gains don’t come easy.

That last 4x move took more than 15 months to play out.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) offers a faster, more rewarding path – the first mine to earn meme coin.

Instead of waiting, holders can start earning passive income by building and upgrading virtual mining rigs.

It’s mining income with zero hardware costs – simple, scalable, and built for the bull market.

Pepe Node how to mine infographic.

And it’s designed with built-in deflation.

Every $PEPENODE token spent on nodes and rigs undergoes a 70% burn, creating long-term scarcity to bolster returns.

Momentum is building fast. The presale has raised more than $1.3 million in its opening weeks, while early adopters who prefer traditional staking can lock in a high 1000% APY.

Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining. The current offering is $0.001049 per token, but the clock’s ticking on the next price increase.

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).

Visit the Official Website Here
Pepe

