Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Whales Dumped 1.5 Trillion Tokens Before the Crash – Did They Know What Was Coming?

Whales dumped 1.5 trillion PEPE ahead of last week's market crash – Pepe price predictions eye deeper fall with smart money still on the sidelines.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 14, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe whales have yet to load back up after front-running last week’s market-wide liquidation event, dampening bullishness for Pepe coin price predictions.

The meme coin has slumped to multi-month lows as market participants sold the news on US-China trade war escalations.

For smart money, the sell-off appears to have been a prehemptive move. According to Nansen data, large PEPE holders offloaded 1.5 trillion coins in the two weeks leading up to the crash.

Top 100 PEPE whale holdings over the past week. Source: Nanasen.

This de-risking has only persisted despite a rebound this week, with whale holdings still trending lower, suggesting expectations of further downside and a better buy-the-dip opportunity ahead.

PEPE Coin Price Prediction: How Much Further Could Pepe Fall?

While it’s unlikely whales acted early on the news, two bearish chart patterns likely informed their move to reduced exposure.

The most recent, a 6-month descending triangle, marked the start of last week’s sell-off after breaking below its lower support at $0.000009.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, descending triangle feeds a head-and-shoulders breakdown. Source: TradingView.

This breakdown feeds into the second, broader head-and-shoulders pattern spanning the past year and a half. Fully realized, the setup targets a 40% decline toward the late-2024 market bottom at $0.0000046.

A credible scenario, as momentum indicators suggest the Pepe coin price downtrend still has strength. The RSI has faltered in a push back towards the neutral line, while the MACD histogram keeps a wide gap below the signal line, suggesting sellers still control the wider trend.

Much like in 2024, however, late-year U.S. interest rate cuts have the potential to stimulate demand for risk assets running into 2026. This could be a bear trap for the wider PEPE bull run.

Still, much like in 2024, late-year U.S. interest rate cuts could stimulate risk appetite heading into 2026. If so, this downturn may yet prove a bear trap in the wider PEPE price bull run.

This could be the play Smart money is positioning for.

PepeNode: The Next Pepe Iteration is Gaining Traction?

Much like Dogecoin’s success sparked a wave of inspired-by coins, this cycle has seen Pepe take center stage as one of crypto’s biggest cultural moments. Feeding off that social momentum, its new offshoot PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is adding something the original never had: real passive income.

It’s happened before; Shiba Inu gave Doge staking, but PepeNode goes a step further with a fresh mine-to-earn model, bringing things in line with the current market.

All the complexity usually tied to mining is stripped away. Just log in, acquire nodes, stack rigs, and start earning rewards across proven meme coins.

The stats look solid too. The presale has already exceeded $1.8 million, while early stakers are still earning up to 706% APY.

And with 70% of all $PEPENODE spent on nodes and rigs burned, scarcity is built directly into the system, helping support long-term value growth.

The timing couldn’t be better.

The macro narrative is driving capital back into risk assets like meme coins—making PepeNode’s rewards and model even stronger as momentum builds across the sector.